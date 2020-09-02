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https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U



The DuettoFXTompson indicator is designed to work with two instruments that have a high level of correlation. the indicator can be used for pair trading on currencies, stocks, and other financial instruments. The indicator shows the moment when the instruments diverge and the sum of the two instruments (yellow line). additionally, the parameter of the Average MA value is calculated.





Recommended timeframe for M5 operation. Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.

