GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
- Experts
-
Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 2.15
- Updated: 28 April 2022
- Activations: 5
GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol is a Grid flat expert Advisor for opening orders from the channel borders to the center. it works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom TMA channel width indicator, with fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatically with the price based on the channel boundaries and the extreme price deviation for a better opening position, but you are a beginner and still in doubt in the correctness of their actions, it is always better to wait for the best deviation and then enter the market with orders BUYLIMIT ; SELLLIMIT ,as well I think we have created an expert that tracking the overall movement of the price defines the entry point for return from the General trend.
The break – even level (BU) is USED-the concept of the practical part of trading, when the StopLoss of an open position when a certain level of profit is reached is transferred by the trader to the opening price of the contract, thereby making it possible to close the transaction without loss in any circumstances.Tell us the name of the index, stock, or tool and we will send you a Set file(optimal settings) for our robot for free.777basil@mail.ru
Recommended timeframe for M5 operation. Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.
Параметры:
- enTradeInfo - Show information about trade
- startWork - Start time to work of expert
- finishWork - Finish time to work of expert
- basicSetTickCounter - Default value for tick counter
- basicSetBarCounter - Default value for bar counter
- deviationPos - Deviation of prices for opening position
- periodATR - Period АТР/ТМА
- ping - The sending test-message once
- enSendEmail - Shall it send e-mail?
- enSendNotification - Shall it send push-message?
- enBuyLimit - Allow to set a BUY LIMIT order
- enSellLimit - Allow to set a SELL LIMIT order
- futVolume - Deal's volume
- levelProfit - The profit for calculating the limit order level
- levelStepLimit - Distance between limit orders
- levelStopLoss - StopLoss level by point
- levelTakeProfit - TakeProfit level by point
- acceptEnTrall - TRALL, level from open price to current price for start work by point
- acceptLevelTrall - TRALL, level by point
- acceptStepTrall - TRALL, step by point
- tradeOrderLevel - Minimum distance from price to limit order
- expMagic - Unique order number
- allowedMaxSpread - Allowed maximum value of spread
- enCloseExpiredPos - Shall it close expired position?
- minutesUntilExpired - How much minutes before position are expired
- levelCloseExpiredPos - The profit value before position will be closed