VolumeSpreadtompson
- Indicators
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Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 1.1
NewTest
https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U
hello. The indicator shows the levels of change in the spread per unit of time when its values are higher. Practice shows that the change in volumes is associated with the warning and advance of speculative activity, especially at key moments: Fed news, oil news, speeches by leaders of the IDR countries. We are very happy to present new developments. Thanks.
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