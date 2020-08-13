PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol

NewTest

https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U

Hi. PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol-trend EA for opening orders from mid-channel on the third wave Elliot, is working on the breakdown of the level from a custom indicator TMA channel width with fixed S / L and T / P. this EA is designed to determine the best entry point into the market after the correction. if you have confirmation of a strong trend movement, but if you are a novice and still doubt the correctness of your actions, it is always better to wait for the correction to finish and then log in. Trading platform. we also think that we have created an expert Advisor that tracks the overall movement of the price for a correction and determines the entry point for the correction. continuation of the General trend.

The breakeven Level is USED – the concept of the practical part of trading, when the StopLoss of an open position when a certain level of profit is reached is transferred by the trader to the opening price of the contract, thereby making it possible to close the transaction without loss in any circumstances. 


Recommended timeframe for working with M5. Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.

https://youtu.be/0hRltsRNmPE

Vasil Vasiliev

14 hours ago

Good day Inyi, thank you for your comment.

Answer 1: our expert Advisor assumes semi-automatic operation, can be used to determine the most stable entry point after a correction with a confirmed trend movement.

Answer 2: the EA has settings that need to be changed for each instrument : a) trend direction (buy or SELL trade resolution-both directions are enabled by default), b) distance of the mid-channel level (where the price should return to- the symbol on the chart with blue lines, the closer they are, the more likely the correct entry is), C) standard settings, stop loss, take profit, d) it is possible to connect the trall, e) and the time of accounting for the effectiveness of the strategy(when the order is closed with a set minimum profit or zero, after the expiration of the time of relevance of the signal), f) also in the settings, the distance to/from the moving price(analogous to a virtual stop order), which is set after the end of the correction(graphically looks like a sliding dark green horizontal line.

Answer 3: Perspective-the expert Advisor is additionally planned to embed the definition of trend movement and allow trading only in the trend(automatic prohibition of trading in the flat) for the flat developed another adviser-CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol can be viewed here : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/52648


Note: - a blind run of any expert Advisor on currency pairs does not always give an effective result, but this does not mean that it is a question of how to use it. Still a debating about the exact definition of TREND/FLAT, and there is the fed meeting and the publication of their protocols(interval 1 every three weeks) is another type of market(high volatility) does not fit the definition of TREND/FLAT, there are climatic disasters, there are speeches by leaders of Countries, wars,and interventions all affect the market functionally, This cannot account for our robot(that's why we consider it a semi-automatic assistant/adviser/expert). The data on the screens confirms its performance and no more.

THANKS.

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