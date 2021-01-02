MaxlotTomson

5

NewTest

https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U


Good afternoon. Today we offer the maxlottomson indicator to determine the maximum volume that you can put up for purchase or sale, if you look at your deposit level. This indicator is convenient to use for News trading, when you need to determine the entry point on a high-speed movement and calculate the risk level as a percentage of the deposit, the maxlottomson indicator shows the maximum value of the LOT volume for your deposit that you can use for trading.


Reviews 2
mosxdio
44
mosxdio 2021.04.14 15:56 
 

Useful!

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.12 18:20 
 

Очень полезный информационный индикатор! Спасибо автору!

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5 (5)
Indicators
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hi. PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol-trend EA for opening orders from mid-channel on the third wave Elliot, is working on the breakdown of the level from a custom indicator TMA channel width with fixed S / L and T / P. this EA is designed to determine the best entry point into the market after the correction. if you have confirmation of a strong trend movement, but if you are a novice and still doubt the correctness of your actions, it is
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hello. CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol-flat expert Advisor, for opening orders from the channel borders to the center, works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom channel width indicator TMA, with a fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatically with the price based on the channe
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Indicator VolumeTick https://youtu.be/tmHZKdMCMGo made for rapid identification of possible reversal points, when the conditions of consolidation and bi-directional trading traders, the number of volumes in the market increases sharply, which shows the interest of the participants to change the direction of movement of the tool market and counts the number of ticks on each bar, made in the form of an oscillator. This way we can foresee stopping trading or trading in the other direction, or add
GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
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https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U NewTest https://youtu.be/Ze9zPpYtIrI GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol is a Grid flat expert Advisor for opening orders from the channel borders to the center. it works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom TMA channel width indicator, with fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatical
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The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, t
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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Good afternoon. Today we present a new indicator PointIntoChannelTOMSON https://youtu.be/dmgtVwX3nvg https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA -this indicator is calculated from the channel to the level of price deviation in the direction of buying and selling, the green and red window of indicators, respectively. The higher the deviation level, the greater the probability of a reversal. The indicator readings are recalculated with each new bar and it is recommended to use it only as an auxiliary one Con
UturnAnalysis
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis - to check the quality of the indicator WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free. https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y we put it on several tools at once https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA will save you time at t
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mosxdio
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mosxdio 2021.04.14 15:56 
 

Useful!

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.12 18:20 
 

Очень полезный информационный индикатор! Спасибо автору!

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