UturnAnalysis
- Indicators
-
Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 21 July 2021
- Activations: 5
Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis- to check the quality of the indicator
WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX
write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free.
we put it on several tools at once
will save you time at the monitor, between signals you can do something useful,
Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru , we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.