UturnAnalysis

Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis- to check the quality of the indicator


WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX


write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free.

https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y

we put it on several tools at once

https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA

will save you time at the monitor, between signals you can do something useful,


The reversal zone indicator is designed as a complex ANALYZER of the Symbol state at a fixed time.

Today we present the BETTA Version, which is well suited for flat and overclocking deposit strategies, if you know the reversal level in advance,

then you can take action and fix the profit, move the STOP LOSS to the breakeven zone, or expand your trade, adding additional volumes if necessary.

For the full operation of the Analyzer, you need to download our free, previously published indicators https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/777basil/seller. Thanks.



The indicator does not appear on the screen after installation, but requires additional settings for email notifications.

(the details of configuring the terminal to send notifications to your email can be found here):https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/137114



Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru , we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.


Recommended products
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Support and Resistance SignalForge
Ngoc Long Dang
Indicators
This script provides basic pivot point Support and Resistance Levels to the user whilst displaying Break signal tags. It also has the ability to let the user display more significant breaks by filtering using the Volume Oscillator. Only more significant breaks of these basic levels are displayed to the user when optimized which avoids noise and messy signals. It will also display breaks with candles it deems to be bullish (e.g. having a longer upper or lower wick). Notation The notation
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Level Volume Pro
John Samfel Bucton Josol
Indicators
HAT IT DOES   MONTHLY HIGH & LOW — AUTO-DRAWN EVERY MONTH Draws the High and Low of every month for the current year (or any year you set). Each level extends as a horizontal ray into the future so you always see where price is reacting to historical monthly extremes. Color-coded (blue = high, red = low), labeled (JAN HIGH, FEB LOW etc.), fully customizable width and style. Toggle individual months on or off.   WEEKLY HIGH & LOW
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicators
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (9)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
MetaTrend M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Indicators
Meta Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. It reveals the trend, support and resistance levels, volatility and the maximum potential target, all in one indicator. To adapt to the price and to decrease consecutive trend failures, the internal trend detector algorithm studies the market and dynamically chooses the right values for the internal parameters. This indicator is a perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Features Super Adapti
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
To review our products, please click the link: LINK This Classic Pivot Point Indicator accurately calculates and displays 7 essential pivot levels , including the Pivot Point , 3 Support levels (S1–S3) , and 3 Resistance levels (R1–R3) based on the standard classic pivot formula . Designed for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading , it supports multi-currency and multi-timeframe analysis in a clean, professional dashboard interface . With the built-in interactive dashboard , traders c
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.27 (15)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Indicators
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions. The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes. Features EMA Trend Analysis The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement. Functions include: Buy and sel
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
CDV Swing Radar
Pierpaolo De Nicolo
Indicators
CDV Swing Radar is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify potential reversal areas through cumulative volume delta (CVD) swing analysis. The indicator compares price pivots with CVD pivots to highlight two key conditions: Absorption: The price forms a lower low while the CVD shows a stronger structure Exhaustion: The price forms a higher high while the CVD shows a weaker structure The goal is to help you identify swing points where the price movement is no longer confirmed by the u
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Fractal Support & Resistance Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator Based on Fractal Structure Short Description Fractal Support & Resistance is a technical analysis indicator that automatically identifies and displays support and resistance levels using fractal-based price structure detection. Overview Fractal Support & Resistance is an indicator designed to detect support and resistance zones using configurable fractal logic. The indicator automatically scans historical price structure an
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
ExtremeTMALine
Vasilii Luchnikov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Slightly changed for speed. testers are required for a new adviser, who is interested, write to me by e-mail 777basil@mail.ru https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The indicator is calculated based on price changes in the history and is calculated mathematically, recalculated each time the data is received again. It can be used on different timeframes. From the borders of the indicator in 70% there is a change in the direction of price movement, or consolidation. In this way, you can tr
FREE
Mtrx2tompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NEWTEST  https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The indicator is based on indicators built-in standard indicators, the indicator take into account the current indicators 30 indicators and give a signal to buy or sell, the General trend of all trends of other indicators. In the input parameters, you can configure special parameters for each indicator. the indicator is executed in the form of an oscillator and shows the General trend and the preponderance of all indicators in one or the oth
FREE
VolumeSpreadtompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U hello. The indicator shows the levels of change in the spread per unit of time when its values are higher. Practice shows that the change in volumes is associated with the warning and advance of speculative activity, especially at key moments: Fed news, oil news, speeches by leaders of the IDR countries.   We are very happy to present new developments. Thanks. 
FREE
Ind2tompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The 2indtompson indicator is an indicator for comparing two instruments for determining volumes, for balancing in pair trading or arbitrage trading, prepared from an analog version for the MT4 terminal. So if you need to compare how much two instruments will weigh and you don't know how to do it, then put an indicator on the chart and it will automatically calculate the volumes needed for balancing. Additionally, the indicator shows the stat
FREE
DuettoFXTompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The DuettoFXTompson indicator is designed to work with two instruments that have a high level of correlation. the indicator can be used for pair trading on currencies, stocks, and other financial instruments. The indicator shows the moment when the instruments diverge and the sum of the two instruments (yellow line). additionally, the parameter of the Average MA value is calculated. Recommended timeframe for M5 operation. Contacts for commun
FREE
MaxlotTomson
Vasilii Luchnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Good afternoon. Today we offer the maxlottomson indicator to determine the maximum volume that you can put up for purchase or sale, if you look at your deposit level. This indicator is convenient to use for News trading, when you need to determine the entry point on a high-speed movement and calculate the risk level as a percentage of the deposit, the maxlottomson indicator shows the maximum value of the LOT volume for your deposit that you
FREE
DveMashkiTompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Добрый день. Сегодня добавили вспомогательный индикатор тренда DveMashkiTompson, идея взята из аналога МТ4 и перенесена на МТ5, используется совместно с индикаторами Тренда ТМА и МА, рисует красные и зеленые области в зависимости от направления рынка. Тренд вверх -зеленые области, тренд вниз -красные.Области основываются на пересечении индикатора МА, таким образом данный индикатор дает информацию графического содержания для более быстрой оценки ситуации и принятия решения.
FREE
SynchroWindowTomson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Привет. Сегодня представляем индикатор корреляции -  SynchroWindowTomson. Индикатор в одном окне показывает движение нескольких инструментов, по отношению друг к другу, удобно определять направление и изменение, особенно когда вы работаете с целым портфелем разных инструментов и нужно определить какой из них тянет результат назад и движется в другую сторону. Так же видны точки разворота спреда.
FREE
PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol
Vasilii Luchnikov
Experts
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hi. PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol-trend EA for opening orders from mid-channel on the third wave Elliot, is working on the breakdown of the level from a custom indicator TMA channel width with fixed S / L and T / P. this EA is designed to determine the best entry point into the market after the correction. if you have confirmation of a strong trend movement, but if you are a novice and still doubt the correctness of your actions, it is
CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
Vasilii Luchnikov
Experts
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hello. CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol-flat expert Advisor, for opening orders from the channel borders to the center, works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom channel width indicator TMA, with a fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatically with the price based on the channe
VolumeTick
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Indicator VolumeTick https://youtu.be/tmHZKdMCMGo made for rapid identification of possible reversal points, when the conditions of consolidation and bi-directional trading traders, the number of volumes in the market increases sharply, which shows the interest of the participants to change the direction of movement of the tool market and counts the number of ticks on each bar, made in the form of an oscillator. This way we can foresee stopping trading or trading in the other direction, or add
GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
Vasilii Luchnikov
Experts
https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U NewTest https://youtu.be/Ze9zPpYtIrI GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol is a Grid flat expert Advisor for opening orders from the channel borders to the center. it works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom TMA channel width indicator, with fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatical
CatchPositionByStopOrderv
Vasilii Luchnikov
Experts
The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, t
PointIntoChannel
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Good afternoon. Today we present a new indicator PointIntoChannelTOMSON https://youtu.be/dmgtVwX3nvg https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA -this indicator is calculated from the channel to the level of price deviation in the direction of buying and selling, the green and red window of indicators, respectively. The higher the deviation level, the greater the probability of a reversal. The indicator readings are recalculated with each new bar and it is recommended to use it only as an auxiliary one Con
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review