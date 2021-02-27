Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis- to check the quality of the indicator





WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX





write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free.

https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y



we put it on several tools at once

https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA

will save you time at the monitor, between signals you can do something useful,