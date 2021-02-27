PointIntoChannel
- Indicators
-
Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 21 July 2021
- Activations: 5
Good afternoon. Today we present a new indicator PointIntoChannelTOMSON
https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA
-this indicator is calculated from the channel to the level of price deviation in the direction of buying and selling, the green and red window of indicators, respectively. The higher the deviation level, the greater the probability of a reversal. The indicator readings are recalculated with each new bar and it is recommended to use it only as an auxiliary one
//INPUT PARAMETERS:
indPeriod = 20; // Период усреднения для вычисления индикатор
indShift = 0; // Отклонение от основной линии
indDeviation = 2; // Кол-во стандартных отклонений
indAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // Тип цены
//расположение на экране
iEditWidth = 200; // Ширина
iEditHeight = 100; // Высота
iEditLocationX = 1200; // Положение по Х
iEditLocationY = 100; // Положение по Y
iEditColorText = clrBlack; // Цвет текста
iEditFontSize = 30; // Размер шрифта
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