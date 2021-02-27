PointIntoChannel

Good afternoon. Today we present a new indicator PointIntoChannelTOMSON

https://youtu.be/dmgtVwX3nvg


https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA

-this indicator is calculated from the channel to the level of price deviation in the direction of buying and selling, the green and red window of indicators, respectively. The higher the deviation level, the greater the probability of a reversal. The indicator readings are recalculated with each new bar and it is recommended to use it only as an auxiliary one


Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru , we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.



//INPUT PARAMETERS:

  indPeriod         = 20;                   // Период усреднения для вычисления индикатор

   indShift          = 0;                    // Отклонение от основной линии

   indDeviation      = 2;                    // Кол-во стандартных отклонений

   indAppliedPrice   = PRICE_CLOSE;          // Тип цены


//расположение на экране

         iEditWidth        = 200;                  // Ширина

         iEditHeight       = 100;                  // Высота

         iEditLocationX    = 1200;                  // Положение по Х

         iEditLocationY    = 100;                  // Положение по Y

         iEditColorText    = clrBlack;             // Цвет текста

         iEditFontSize     = 30;                   // Размер шрифта


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis - to check the quality of the indicator WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free. https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y we put it on several tools at once https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA will save you time at t
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Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2021.07.15 20:45 
 

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areteus areteus
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areteus areteus 2021.05.23 14:27 
 

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Vasilii Luchnikov
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Reply from developer Vasilii Luchnikov 2021.06.01 16:11
соотношение потенциальной прибыли. Сделки лучше искать при рисках равных 0, чем больше число риск тем более устойчивая позиция у инструмента, и соответственно меньше возможностей заработать. На сегодня есть уже улучшенная версия индикатора. и робот который может выставлять сделки в зависимости от этих сигналов. на этой неделе планирую поставить мониторинг
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