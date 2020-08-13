Mtrx2tompson

NEWTEST 

https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U

The indicator is based on indicators built-in standard indicators, the indicator take into account the current indicators 30 indicators and give a signal to buy or sell, the General trend of all trends of other indicators. In the input parameters, you can configure special parameters for each indicator. the indicator is executed in the form of an oscillator and shows the General trend and the preponderance of all indicators in one or the other direction.

https://youtu.be/UG2ZZEH9B_U

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Vasilii Luchnikov
4.83 (6)
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Slightly changed for speed. testers are required for a new adviser, who is interested, write to me by e-mail 777basil@mail.ru https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The indicator is calculated based on price changes in the history and is calculated mathematically, recalculated each time the data is received again. It can be used on different timeframes. From the borders of the indicator in 70% there is a change in the direction of price movement, or consolidation. In this way, you can tr
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U hello. The indicator shows the levels of change in the spread per unit of time when its values are higher. Practice shows that the change in volumes is associated with the warning and advance of speculative activity, especially at key moments: Fed news, oil news, speeches by leaders of the IDR countries.   We are very happy to present new developments. Thanks. 
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The 2indtompson indicator is an indicator for comparing two instruments for determining volumes, for balancing in pair trading or arbitrage trading, prepared from an analog version for the MT4 terminal. So if you need to compare how much two instruments will weigh and you don't know how to do it, then put an indicator on the chart and it will automatically calculate the volumes needed for balancing. Additionally, the indicator shows the stat
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DuettoFXTompson
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The DuettoFXTompson indicator is designed to work with two instruments that have a high level of correlation. the indicator can be used for pair trading on currencies, stocks, and other financial instruments. The indicator shows the moment when the instruments diverge and the sum of the two instruments (yellow line). additionally, the parameter of the Average MA value is calculated. Recommended timeframe for M5 operation. Contacts for commun
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Good afternoon. Today we offer the maxlottomson indicator to determine the maximum volume that you can put up for purchase or sale, if you look at your deposit level. This indicator is convenient to use for News trading, when you need to determine the entry point on a high-speed movement and calculate the risk level as a percentage of the deposit, the maxlottomson indicator shows the maximum value of the LOT volume for your deposit that you
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Привет. Сегодня представляем индикатор корреляции -  SynchroWindowTomson. Индикатор в одном окне показывает движение нескольких инструментов, по отношению друг к другу, удобно определять направление и изменение, особенно когда вы работаете с целым портфелем разных инструментов и нужно определить какой из них тянет результат назад и движется в другую сторону. Так же видны точки разворота спреда.
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hi. PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol-trend EA for opening orders from mid-channel on the third wave Elliot, is working on the breakdown of the level from a custom indicator TMA channel width with fixed S / L and T / P. this EA is designed to determine the best entry point into the market after the correction. if you have confirmation of a strong trend movement, but if you are a novice and still doubt the correctness of your actions, it is
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hello. CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol-flat expert Advisor, for opening orders from the channel borders to the center, works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom channel width indicator TMA, with a fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatically with the price based on the channe
VolumeTick
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Indicator VolumeTick https://youtu.be/tmHZKdMCMGo made for rapid identification of possible reversal points, when the conditions of consolidation and bi-directional trading traders, the number of volumes in the market increases sharply, which shows the interest of the participants to change the direction of movement of the tool market and counts the number of ticks on each bar, made in the form of an oscillator. This way we can foresee stopping trading or trading in the other direction, or add
GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
Vasilii Luchnikov
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https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U NewTest https://youtu.be/Ze9zPpYtIrI GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol is a Grid flat expert Advisor for opening orders from the channel borders to the center. it works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom TMA channel width indicator, with fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatical
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The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, t
PointIntoChannel
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Good afternoon. Today we present a new indicator PointIntoChannelTOMSON https://youtu.be/dmgtVwX3nvg https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA -this indicator is calculated from the channel to the level of price deviation in the direction of buying and selling, the green and red window of indicators, respectively. The higher the deviation level, the greater the probability of a reversal. The indicator readings are recalculated with each new bar and it is recommended to use it only as an auxiliary one Con
UturnAnalysis
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis - to check the quality of the indicator WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free. https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y we put it on several tools at once https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA will save you time at t
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ayihjoanperez
24
ayihjoanperez 2021.06.17 01:18 
 

the inidcator is frozen sometime can i get a paid version that work without frozen

Vasilii Luchnikov
8209
Reply from developer Vasilii Luchnikov 2021.06.17 14:26
да. можно.отправил ответ на электронную почту
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 09:03 
 

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