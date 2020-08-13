Mtrx2tompson
- Indicators
-
Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 2 October 2020
NEWTEST
https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U
The indicator is based on indicators built-in standard indicators, the indicator take into account the current indicators 30 indicators and give a signal to buy or sell, the General trend of all trends of other indicators. In the input parameters, you can configure special parameters for each indicator. the indicator is executed in the form of an oscillator and shows the General trend and the preponderance of all indicators in one or the other direction.
the inidcator is frozen sometime can i get a paid version that work without frozen