CatchPositionByStopOrderv

The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, the s/l position TRAWL is automatically enabled, first it moves to the break-even zone, and then it moves behind the price in a positive range at an effective distance, to extract maximum profit on the trend.



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Параметры: startWork - Start time to work of expert

finishWork - Finish time to work of expert

basicSetTickCounter - Default value for tick counter

ping - The sending test-message once

enSendEmail - Shall it send e-mail?

enSendNotification - Shall it send push-message?

enBuyStop - Enable opening of the BUY STOP order

enSellStop - Enable opening of the SELL STOP order

orderVolume - Order volume

levelOpenStopOrder - Level from current price to StopOrder by point

levelStepStopOrder - Step for change open price StopOrder by point

deviationSOrder - Acceptable deviation of open price by point

stopLoss - StopLoss

takeProfit - TakeProfit

trallForAllPos - TRALL for all opened positions, if false only for current symbol

acceptEnTrall - TRALL, level from open price to current price for start work by point

acceptLevelTrall - TRALL, level by point

acceptStepTrall - TRALL, step by point







