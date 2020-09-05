CatchPositionByStopOrderv
- Experts
-
Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 September 2020
- Activations: 20
The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, the s/l position TRAWL is automatically enabled, first it moves to the break-even zone, and then it moves behind the price in a positive range at an effective distance, to extract maximum profit on the trend.
Tell us the name of the index, stock, or tool and we will send you a Set file(optimal settings) for our robot for free.777basil@mail.ru
Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.
Параметры:
- startWork - Start time to work of expert
- finishWork - Finish time to work of expert
- basicSetTickCounter - Default value for tick counter
- ping - The sending test-message once
- enSendEmail - Shall it send e-mail?
- enSendNotification - Shall it send push-message?
- enBuyStop - Enable opening of the BUY STOP order
- enSellStop - Enable opening of the SELL STOP order
- orderVolume - Order volume
- levelOpenStopOrder - Level from current price to StopOrder by point
- levelStepStopOrder - Step for change open price StopOrder by point
- deviationSOrder - Acceptable deviation of open price by point
- stopLoss - StopLoss
- takeProfit - TakeProfit
- trallForAllPos - TRALL for all opened positions, if false only for current symbol
- acceptEnTrall - TRALL, level from open price to current price for start work by point
- acceptLevelTrall - TRALL, level by point
- acceptStepTrall - TRALL, step by point