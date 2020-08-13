CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol

NewTest

https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U

Hello.


CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol-flat expert Advisor, for opening orders from the channel borders to the center, works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom channel width indicator TMA, with a fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatically with the price based on the channel boundaries and the extreme price deviation for a better opening position, but you are a beginner and still in doubt in the correctness of their actions, it is always better to wait for the best deviation and then enter the market with orders BUYLIMIT ; SELLLIMIT ,as well I think we have created an expert that tracking the overall movement of the price defines the entry point for return from the General trend.


The breakeven Level is USED – the concept of the practical part of trading, when the StopLoss of an open position when a certain level of profit is reached is transferred by the trader to the opening price of the contract, thereby making it possible to close the transaction without loss in any circumstances. 

Recommended timeframe for M5 operation.  Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.

 https://youtu.be/WBoduCjpJCM 


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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