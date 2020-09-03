Ind2tompson

NewTest

https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U







The 2indtompson indicator is an indicator for comparing two instruments for determining volumes, for balancing in pair trading or arbitrage trading, prepared from an analog version for the MT4 terminal. So if you need to compare how much two instruments will weigh and you don't know how to do it, then put an indicator on the chart and it will automatically calculate the volumes needed for balancing. Additionally, the indicator shows the state of the instruments relative to each other - Divergence/Convergence.

It is recommended to use it on M5/M15/H1 timeframes.





https://youtu.be/kgbIgnujuAM







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