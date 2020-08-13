ExtremeTMALine

4.83

Slightly changed for speed. testers are required for a new adviser, who is interested, write to me by e-mail 777basil@mail.ru

https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U

The indicator is calculated based on price changes in the history and is calculated mathematically, recalculated each time the data is received again. It can be used on different timeframes. From the borders of the indicator in 70% there is a change in the direction of price movement, or consolidation. In this way, you can trade both on the trend and in the middle of the channel from its borders. It is better to use it in trend trading to determine resistance/support levels. in the video, you can see how the indicator works: 

https://youtu.be/UG2ZZEH9B_U

Contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.



Reviews 8
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2024.11.20 10:45 
 

Muy satisfecho Gracias

BSantiago72
70
BSantiago72 2022.11.18 13:07 
 

this is a wonderful indicator! Backtest, adjust and see for yourself. Thanks LiK’e INVEST!

13qwerty
55
13qwerty 2022.02.07 14:42 
 

Может и плагиат, но для использования гораздо лучше оригинального ВВ. Если бы можно было на графике установить индюк для страших ТФ, то цены бы не было. В сочетании с метром и уровнями полноценная безубыточная стратегия. Автору спасибо!

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Vasilii Luchnikov
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U hello. The indicator shows the levels of change in the spread per unit of time when its values are higher. Practice shows that the change in volumes is associated with the warning and advance of speculative activity, especially at key moments: Fed news, oil news, speeches by leaders of the IDR countries.   We are very happy to present new developments. Thanks. 
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The 2indtompson indicator is an indicator for comparing two instruments for determining volumes, for balancing in pair trading or arbitrage trading, prepared from an analog version for the MT4 terminal. So if you need to compare how much two instruments will weigh and you don't know how to do it, then put an indicator on the chart and it will automatically calculate the volumes needed for balancing. Additionally, the indicator shows the stat
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Good afternoon. Today we offer the maxlottomson indicator to determine the maximum volume that you can put up for purchase or sale, if you look at your deposit level. This indicator is convenient to use for News trading, when you need to determine the entry point on a high-speed movement and calculate the risk level as a percentage of the deposit, the maxlottomson indicator shows the maximum value of the LOT volume for your deposit that you
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DveMashkiTompson
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Добрый день. Сегодня добавили вспомогательный индикатор тренда DveMashkiTompson, идея взята из аналога МТ4 и перенесена на МТ5, используется совместно с индикаторами Тренда ТМА и МА, рисует красные и зеленые области в зависимости от направления рынка. Тренд вверх -зеленые области, тренд вниз -красные.Области основываются на пересечении индикатора МА, таким образом данный индикатор дает информацию графического содержания для более быстрой оценки ситуации и принятия решения.
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SynchroWindowTomson
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Indicators
Привет. Сегодня представляем индикатор корреляции -  SynchroWindowTomson. Индикатор в одном окне показывает движение нескольких инструментов, по отношению друг к другу, удобно определять направление и изменение, особенно когда вы работаете с целым портфелем разных инструментов и нужно определить какой из них тянет результат назад и движется в другую сторону. Так же видны точки разворота спреда.
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PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol
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Experts
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hi. PortfolioHedgingStopOrderOneSymbol-trend EA for opening orders from mid-channel on the third wave Elliot, is working on the breakdown of the level from a custom indicator TMA channel width with fixed S / L and T / P. this EA is designed to determine the best entry point into the market after the correction. if you have confirmation of a strong trend movement, but if you are a novice and still doubt the correctness of your actions, it is
CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
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NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U Hello. CatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol-flat expert Advisor, for opening orders from the channel borders to the center, works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom channel width indicator TMA, with a fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatically with the price based on the channe
VolumeTick
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Indicator VolumeTick https://youtu.be/tmHZKdMCMGo made for rapid identification of possible reversal points, when the conditions of consolidation and bi-directional trading traders, the number of volumes in the market increases sharply, which shows the interest of the participants to change the direction of movement of the tool market and counts the number of ticks on each bar, made in the form of an oscillator. This way we can foresee stopping trading or trading in the other direction, or add
GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
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https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U NewTest https://youtu.be/Ze9zPpYtIrI GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol is a Grid flat expert Advisor for opening orders from the channel borders to the center. it works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom TMA channel width indicator, with fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatical
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The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, t
PointIntoChannel
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Good afternoon. Today we present a new indicator PointIntoChannelTOMSON https://youtu.be/dmgtVwX3nvg https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA -this indicator is calculated from the channel to the level of price deviation in the direction of buying and selling, the green and red window of indicators, respectively. The higher the deviation level, the greater the probability of a reversal. The indicator readings are recalculated with each new bar and it is recommended to use it only as an auxiliary one Con
UturnAnalysis
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
Good afternoon. UturnAnalysis - to check the quality of the indicator WE HAVE LAUNCHED A TRIAL VERSION free distribution of signals about reversals based on this indicator for the futures and stock markets of the MICEX write to tech support, me 777basil@mail.ru , or in the comments your email address and we will send you the account details where the alerts are sent, for free. https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y we put it on several tools at once https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA will save you time at t
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Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2024.11.20 10:45 
 

Muy satisfecho Gracias

KOPTEC
103
KOPTEC 2024.09.13 14:25 
 

Индикатор перерисовывается, на истории идеален, на практике как обычно.

Vasilii Luchnikov
8209
Reply from developer Vasilii Luchnikov 2025.01.09 11:29
На практике используем еще с двумя другими индикаторами в комбинации, Индикатор ТМА хорошо показывает процент отклонения от середны канала, дальше смотрим на волатильность которая в моменте превышает стандартный уровень в три пять раз. Это и есть реальная точка разворота. индикатор волатильности тоже выложен в бесплатной версии. Так же есть комбинация индикаторов - но она только в платной версии. Всем спасибо за отзывы.
Ngonidzashe Calven Chingonzo
125
Ngonidzashe Calven Chingonzo 2024.04.02 15:36 
 

nice indicator

BSantiago72
70
BSantiago72 2022.11.18 13:07 
 

this is a wonderful indicator! Backtest, adjust and see for yourself. Thanks LiK’e INVEST!

13qwerty
55
13qwerty 2022.02.07 14:42 
 

Может и плагиат, но для использования гораздо лучше оригинального ВВ. Если бы можно было на графике установить индюк для страших ТФ, то цены бы не было. В сочетании с метром и уровнями полноценная безубыточная стратегия. Автору спасибо!

GANDURAS
14
GANDURAS 2021.07.06 16:40 
 

Индикатор ни о чем. Дешевый плагиат. В CodeBase есть оригинал.

Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2021.02.25 13:38 
 

Author is very helpful and considerable.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 09:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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