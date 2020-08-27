Indicator VolumeTick

https://youtu.be/tmHZKdMCMGo



made for rapid identification of possible reversal points, when the conditions of consolidation and bi-directional trading traders, the number of volumes in the market increases sharply, which shows the interest of the participants to change the direction of movement of the tool market and counts the number of ticks on each bar, made in the form of an oscillator. This way we can foresee stopping trading or trading in the other direction, or add volume when a confirmed move is made in our direction. It can be used on any timeframe and will be a good addition for any proven trading system.













https://youtu.be/UG2ZZEH9B_U



contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.











