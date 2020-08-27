VolumeTick
- Indicators
-
Vasilii LuchnikovInstagram for feedback and monitoring of semi-automated trading
Experience in processing strategy creation can be found here
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 7 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Indicator VolumeTick
made for rapid identification of possible reversal points, when the conditions of consolidation and bi-directional trading traders, the number of volumes in the market increases sharply, which shows the interest of the participants to change the direction of movement of the tool market and counts the number of ticks on each bar, made in the form of an oscillator. This way we can foresee stopping trading or trading in the other direction, or add volume when a confirmed move is made in our direction. It can be used on any timeframe and will be a good addition for any proven trading system.
contacts for communication 777basil@mail.ru we will prepare an expert, an indicator for your task.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating