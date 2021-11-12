ADX and Parabolic SAR Plus

The EA strategy :

it is provided with two combined built-in indicators: ADX and Parabolic SAR in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision;

You should purchase this EA because :

it has been tested for a long time; its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free; it is safe because its efficience is about 90% of assertiveness; it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Take Profit technology; it has bad time to trade inputs to avoid trading between 2 bad hours of day; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading.

Short Positions Inputs

Take profit for Short Positions;

Stop loss for Short Positions;

Lots volume for Short Positions ;

; Trailing stop loss for Short Positions ;

; Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).

Long Positions Inputs Take profit for Long Positions;

Stop loss for Long Positions;

Lots volume for Long Positions ;

; Trailing stop loss for Long Positions ;

; Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free). EA Engine Inputs Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;

Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;

Magic Number;

The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);

The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);

Display EA messages. ADX Indicator's inputs ADX used Period;

MA period;

ADX & SAR shift;

Price applied. PSAR Indicator's inputs SAR step;

SAR Maximum. This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2020 and 10/22/2020. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.















