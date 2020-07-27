Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5

2.6

Supported copying directions

  • MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4
  • MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5
  • MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4
  • MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5

⚠️ For MT4 ↔ MT5 copying you need both versions (MT4 + MT5).

Working modes

  • Master mode - The terminal is the source of trades (orders are sent from it).
  • Slave mode - The terminal receives and copies trades from the Master.
  • “From myself” mode - Deal multiplier mode (useful if you trade via Signals).

What can be copied

  • Buy / Sell trades
  • All symbols or only the current symbol
  • All Magic Numbers or only selected Magic

Trade modification options

  • Lot size:

    • From Master
    • Fixed Lot
    • Lot × Multiplier
  • Stop Loss:
    • From Master
    • Without SL
    • Fixed points
    • Master SL + offset

  • Take Profit:

    • From Master
    • Without TP
    • Fixed points
    • Master TP + offset
  • Invert trades (Buy ↔ Sell)
  • Disable order closing
  • Max slippage control

All parameters are configured via on-chart graphical panel.

Quick Start (summary)

Master terminal

  1. Start the utility in Master mode
  2. Select all trades or trades with specific Magic
  3. Set symbol prefix/postfix if needed
  4. Press ON

Slave terminal

  1. Start the utility in Slave mode
  2. Select Master account
  3. Configure lot / SL / TP copy options
  4. Set slippage, invert, close rules
  5. Press ON

Important limitations (please read)

  • Copier works only on the symbol chart where it is attached
  • For multiple symbols — run it on each symbol separately
  • Both terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS
  • For MT4 ↔ MT5 copying you must buy both platform versions

Before buying

Please watch the video to understand the setup and workflow.

Feedback

After use, please leave a comment — your feedback helps improve the product and its stability.

Versions


Reviews 8
adam.chavez82
35
adam.chavez82 2020.11.12 19:51 
 

easy interface. good. thanks.

Valentine.Jatir
34
Valentine.Jatir 2020.10.27 19:11 
 

Very good. Low price. Thank you.

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Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!
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Kaijun Wang
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Filter:
Radhakrishna Sahoo
134
Radhakrishna Sahoo 2025.04.18 19:59 
 

Not able to use it yet. It can be installed from the marketplace after purchase on MT5. But can not install it on MT4. No user guide or support on how to copy from MT5 to MT4 is provided. It is a waste of money if it can do what I purchased it for.

The developer has abandoned it; he neither replies nor provides support. DON'T BUY IT.

Saad Eldin Ahmed Saad
3371
Saad Eldin Ahmed Saad 2022.11.21 11:30 
 

bad open many trade and make me lost my money

CLACQUIN
56
CLACQUIN 2021.08.06 11:44 
 

Hi Mitin, Please, could you update Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5 tobe compatible with the very small LOT like (0.001), Because DERIV.COM the broker uses that lot for some of his symbols. Kind regards

your_spetsnazi
45
your_spetsnazi 2021.02.08 07:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.08 17:43
Thank you very much
saint_stephan
44
saint_stephan 2021.01.19 06:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.01.20 05:53
Thank you very much.
adam.chavez82
35
adam.chavez82 2020.11.12 19:51 
 

easy interface. good. thanks.

Valentine.Jatir
34
Valentine.Jatir 2020.10.27 19:11 
 

Very good. Low price. Thank you.

Ashkan
1343
Ashkan 2020.10.13 10:30 
 

ITs all b.s guys don't buy it ! it will makes you to loos money

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