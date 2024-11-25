Product Name:

StopAndTake — A simple script for precise and fast SL/TP management

Product Description:

StopAndTake is a lightweight and intuitive script designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and reliability in managing their positions. This tool allows you to instantly update Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions on the selected chart, ensuring maximum ease of use.

Benefits and Advantages:

Simplicity: A minimalist interface that's easy for beginners to understand.

A minimalist interface that's easy for beginners to understand. Lightning-fast execution: All actions are performed within seconds.

All actions are performed within seconds. Accuracy: SL/TP levels are set with pinpoint precision down to the last pip.

SL/TP levels are set with pinpoint precision down to the last pip. Ease of use: Simply drag the script onto the chart, and it does the rest.

Simply drag the script onto the chart, and it does the rest. Reliability: Validates all data before making changes to prevent errors or unwanted actions.

Key Features:

Automatic SL/TP adjustment: Instantly updates levels for all positions on the current symbol. Supports different trade types: Manages both BUY and SELL positions. Simple logic: SL is set below the current price for BUY positions and above for SELL, while TP is set in reverse. Intuitive operation: No additional configuration required—just launch the script.

Why Choose StopAndTake?

If you're looking for the simplest tool that works quickly, accurately, and without unnecessary complexity, StopAndTake is your ideal companion. It's a reliable choice for both beginner traders and experienced professionals who need a script for efficient position management.

Call to Action:

Save time and protect your positions! Install StopAndTake now and see how simple and effective risk management can be.

Distribution format: Free — try it risk-free!





By the way, a script that removes all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels only on the selected symbol is available for free at this link.

And a script that removes all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on all active instruments at once is also available for free at this link.

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