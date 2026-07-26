Speed Scalp Light MT5 Panel
- Utilities
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- Version: 10.1
- Activations: 7
Title: Speed Scalp Light | HFT Order Panel & Multi-Panel Manager
Subtitle: Asynchronous HFT execution, 11 native languages, dynamic pagination, risk filters, and multi-panel management for MT5.
Description: The Speed Scalp Light is a high-frequency trading (HFT) tactical panel designed for traders who demand absolute speed, refined visual control, and intelligent risk management on MetaTrader 5.
Built from the ground up with asynchronous architecture ( OrderSendAsync ), it eliminates execution lag and turns your chart into a clean, organized, and highly efficient trading station.
🌐 Global Support for 11 Native Languages: The panel instantly adapts to your preferred language directly in the input parameters, updating all labels, buttons, and system alerts: 🇧🇷 PT | 🇺🇸 EN | 🇪🇸 ES | 🇷🇺 RU | 🇨🇳 ZH | 🇯🇵 JA | 🇩🇪 DE | 🇰🇷 KO | 🇫🇷 FR | 🇮🇹 IT | 🇹🇷 TR
⚡ Main Features:
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Low Latency HFT Execution: Asynchronous order sending and closing for instant reaction to market moves.
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1-Click Selective Closing: Dedicated buttons to close all orders, win-only (Close Profit), or loss-only (Close Loss) instantly.
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Independent Floating Panels (Up to 20 Panels): Open individual trading modules across the chart, each with its own lot size control to fraction your strategy.
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Dynamic Spatial Pagination: Automatically measures screen resolution to fit up to 20 orders without clogging MT5 memory or chart space.
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Smart RAM Sorting (QuickSort): Filter open positions by Open Time, Top Winner, or Top Loser with a single click.
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Hover Lock Shield (Anti-Accidental Click): Temporarily freezes list re-sorting when hovering over positions so rows don't shift when you click [ X ].
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Margin & Capital Dashboard: Track Balance, Equity, Used Margin, and Free Margin directly on the panel interface.
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Spread & Session Filter: Blocks execution if spread exceeds your limit or outside designated trading hours.
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Integrated Financial Protection: Automatic daily shutdown upon hitting Daily Target or Daily Stop Limit.
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Master Lock Shield [ X / O ]: Lock UI dragging and prevent accidental clicks during volatile market conditions.
⚙️ Technical Specifications:
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Account Type: Hedging (Recommended).
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Platform: MetaTrader 5.
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Supported Assets: Any asset (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Indices, Commodities).
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CPU Usage: Minimal (Optimized with a 250ms timer and clean memory handling).