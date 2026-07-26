Speed Scalp Light MT5 Panel

Title: Speed Scalp Light | HFT Order Panel & Multi-Panel Manager

Subtitle: Asynchronous HFT execution, 11 native languages, dynamic pagination, risk filters, and multi-panel management for MT5.

Description: The Speed Scalp Light is a high-frequency trading (HFT) tactical panel designed for traders who demand absolute speed, refined visual control, and intelligent risk management on MetaTrader 5.

Built from the ground up with asynchronous architecture ( OrderSendAsync ), it eliminates execution lag and turns your chart into a clean, organized, and highly efficient trading station.

🌐 Global Support for 11 Native Languages: The panel instantly adapts to your preferred language directly in the input parameters, updating all labels, buttons, and system alerts: 🇧🇷 PT | 🇺🇸 EN | 🇪🇸 ES | 🇷🇺 RU | 🇨🇳 ZH | 🇯🇵 JA | 🇩🇪 DE | 🇰🇷 KO | 🇫🇷 FR | 🇮🇹 IT | 🇹🇷 TR

⚡ Main Features:

Low Latency HFT Execution: Asynchronous order sending and closing for instant reaction to market moves.

1-Click Selective Closing: Dedicated buttons to close all orders, win-only (Close Profit), or loss-only (Close Loss) instantly.

Independent Floating Panels (Up to 20 Panels): Open individual trading modules across the chart, each with its own lot size control to fraction your strategy.

Dynamic Spatial Pagination: Automatically measures screen resolution to fit up to 20 orders without clogging MT5 memory or chart space.

Smart RAM Sorting (QuickSort): Filter open positions by Open Time, Top Winner, or Top Loser with a single click.

Hover Lock Shield (Anti-Accidental Click): Temporarily freezes list re-sorting when hovering over positions so rows don't shift when you click [ X ].

Margin & Capital Dashboard: Track Balance, Equity, Used Margin, and Free Margin directly on the panel interface.

Spread & Session Filter: Blocks execution if spread exceeds your limit or outside designated trading hours.

Integrated Financial Protection: Automatic daily shutdown upon hitting Daily Target or Daily Stop Limit.

Master Lock Shield [ X / O ]: Lock UI dragging and prevent accidental clicks during volatile market conditions.

⚙️ Technical Specifications: