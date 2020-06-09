SFT Fibo Regression Levels

The indicator shows the regression channel, in the calculation of which the gold Fibonacci section is used

Levels are not built as graphical objects, but use indicator buffers - this allows using this indicator in Expert Advisors

Near the channel borders price corrections and reversals are most probable

Allows trend and counter trend trading within the channel

The slope of the channel shows the direction of the market, and its width - the current volatility.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptov currencies

Can be used when working with binary options


Distinctive features

  • Shows clear price movement boundaries;
  • Suitable for trading market and pending orders;
  • Based on the golden Fibonacci value and volatility of the instrument.
  • It has simple and clear settings;
  • Works on all timeframes and all characters;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and crypt currencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing Expert Advisors;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.


Indicator settings

  • Levels Period - period of indicator calculation;
  • Fibo factor - Fibonacci algorithm coefficient;


Trading Recommendations

  • The direction of the deal should correspond to the slope of the channel itself.
  • When the price approaches the red border, open a Buy or Call (for options).
  • When the price approaches the blue border, open  Sell or Put  (for options).
  • Exit the deal on the middle (green) line or on the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set SL at the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL or at one of the lines of the opposite color.

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Fibo Regression Levels


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

Not to miss the release of new useful programs for trading - add as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING

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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Indicators
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Indicators
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The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
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Indicators
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A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
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tito_xs
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tito_xs 2023.05.19 13:42 
 

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Artem Kuzmin
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Reply from developer Artem Kuzmin 2023.05.19 16:03
thx
Leroy Pastran
480
Leroy Pastran 2021.09.21 22:55 
 

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