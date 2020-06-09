SFT Fibo Regression Levels

The indicator shows the regression channel, in the calculation of which the gold Fibonacci section is used

Levels are not built as graphical objects, but use indicator buffers - this allows using this indicator in Expert Advisors

Near the channel borders price corrections and reversals are most probable

Allows trend and counter trend trading within the channel

The slope of the channel shows the direction of the market, and its width - the current volatility.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptov currencies

Can be used when working with binary options



Distinctive features

Shows clear price movement boundaries;

Suitable for trading market and pending orders;

Based on the golden Fibonacci value and volatility of the instrument.

It has simple and clear settings;

Works on all timeframes and all characters;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and crypt currencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for developing Expert Advisors;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.



Indicator settings

Levels Period - period of indicator calculation;

- period of indicator calculation; Fibo factor - Fibonacci algorithm coefficient;



Trading Recommendations



The direction of the deal should correspond to the slope of the channel itself.

When the price approaches the red border, open a Buy or Call (for options).

(for options). When the price approaches the blue border, open Sell or Pu t (for options).

(for options). Exit the deal on the middle (green) line or on the established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set SL at the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL or at one of the lines of the opposite color.

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods see here:



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