Fibonacci Scalper Bullish
OK here it is!!
don't be shy and leave a comment or a review
I must confess I'm a big fan and user of my Bullscalper and Bear scalper... but this ea is really showing amazing results
what does it do:
this ea will open positions based on Fibonacci chart that will be magnetize to your on chart the use of time frame has no meaning the Fibonacci stick to the high and low looking back in hours
my suggestion is any thing from a week time to a month
let it work its charm
second it will secure positions with an automatic trailing loss
Have fun and share with me your though ,desires and user experience
and have a great time scalping
yours
Ofer