Evolution Night Scalper

EVOLUTION NIGHT SCALPER


Evolution Night Scalper is an expert advisor trend follower that work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5. The EA uses Take Profit and a money Stop Loss.

Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" to reduce overfitting from 2014 to 2021 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can modify according to their own risk propensity.

Currency Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: 2000€ recommended but you can  test it with a smaller deposit

Leverage : 1:400 (for EU peoples with 1:30 leverage, more funds or a smaller start lot are needed) 

Parameter

  • IsTesting = this function, if enabled, allows you to simulate a daily withdrawal so as to always have the same leverage available and make the test more genuine
  • Start_Time/End_Time = Trading Hour (It's very important to set the correct time, the time must be set to gmt +1, for example: if the server time is gmt +3 trading time will be 03/09 )
  • Lot = Fixed Lot Size
  • Take_Profit = Take Profit in pips
  • Max_Open_Positions = maximum number of positions that can be opened
  • Pips_away = Minimum distance between order (Must be a negative number)
  • Volume_to_add_Percent = Volume to add expressed as a percentage
  • Max_Loss_Money = Max loss in deposit currency (Must be a negative number)

Attention: if a different lot is used, the expert advisor must be re-optimized

Remember!!! Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Other my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58022































































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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
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