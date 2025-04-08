Evolution Night Scalper is an expert advisor trend follower that work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5. The EA uses Take Profit and a money Stop Loss.

Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" to reduce overfitting from 2014 to 2021 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can modify according to their own risk propensity.

Currency Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: 2000€ recommended but you can test it with a smaller deposit Leverage : 1:400 (for EU peoples with 1:30 leverage, more funds or a smaller start lot are needed) Parameter IsTesting = this function, if enabled, allows you to simulate a daily withdrawal so as to always have the same leverage available and make the test more genuine

Start_Time/End_Time = Trading Hour (It's very important to set the correct time, the time must be set to gmt +1, for example: if the server time is gmt +3 trading time will be 03/09 )



) Lot = Fixed Lot Size

Take_Profit = Take Profit in pips

Max_Open_Positions = maximum number of positions that can be opened



Pips_away = Minimum distance between order (Must be a negative number)

Volume_to_add_Percent = Volume to add expressed as a percentage

Max_Loss_Money = Max loss in deposit currency (Must be a negative number)

