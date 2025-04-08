Evolution Night Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EVOLUTION NIGHT SCALPER
Evolution Night Scalper is an expert advisor trend follower that work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5. The EA uses Take Profit and a money Stop Loss.
Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" to reduce overfitting from 2014 to 2021 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can modify according to their own risk propensity.
Currency Pair: EURUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Deposit: 2000€ recommended but you can test it with a smaller deposit
Leverage : 1:400 (for EU peoples with 1:30 leverage, more funds or a smaller start lot are needed)
Parameter
- IsTesting = this function, if enabled, allows you to simulate a daily withdrawal so as to always have the same leverage available and make the test more genuine
- Start_Time/End_Time = Trading Hour (It's very important to set the correct time, the time must be set to gmt +1, for example: if the server time is gmt +3 trading time will be 03/09 )
- Lot = Fixed Lot Size
- Take_Profit = Take Profit in pips
- Max_Open_Positions = maximum number of positions that can be opened
- Pips_away = Minimum distance between order (Must be a negative number)
- Volume_to_add_Percent = Volume to add expressed as a percentage
- Max_Loss_Money = Max loss in deposit currency (Must be a negative number)
Attention: if a different lot is used, the expert advisor must be re-optimized
Remember!!! Past performance is no guarantee of future success.
Other my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58022