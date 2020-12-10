Arrowhead MT5

You can more accurately adjust the indicator for the current market using the "Sharp" variable in the indicator settings. By changing it, you change the frequency and accuracy of the signal, the higher the value, the less frequent and more accurate the signal, and vice versa. Thus, you can easily determine the necessary settings for each instrument and make market entries even more effective.

Indicator parameters:



Sharp

-

value of the variable that determines the signal accuracy

Alerts

-

enable the alert system when signals appear

AlertMessage

-

alert about the signal in the window

SoundMessage

-

sound message

EmailMessage

-

a message about the signal to the mail specified in the terminal

PushMessage

-

PUSH message to mobile phone



The indicator can be used as a separate trading system or as an addition to an existing one.

On the screenshots below you can see examples of using the indicator on the chart.

