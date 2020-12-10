Arrowhead MT5

4.43

Indicator determines the direction of price movement, calculates the possibility of entering the market using an internal formula and displays a breakout entry signal. Indicator signals appear both at the beginning of trend movements and in the opposite direction, which allows you to open and close orders as efficiently as possible in any of the market conditions.

Version for МТ4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58349

Benefits:

  • a unique signal calculation formula;
  • high signal accuracy;
  • does not redraw, does not lag, does not recalculated at the time of testing and real work;
  • easily adjusted settings for the current market using one "Sharp" variable;
  • can be used on any TF (by default - H1);
  • suitable for any type of trading from pipsing and scalping to conservative long-term trading;
  • a complete system of alerts from messages, mail to PUSH notifications.

Rules for evaluating entries by indicator:

  •  the appearance of an arrow icon under the bar - a buy signal;
  •  the appearance of an arrow icon above the bar - a sell signal;
  •  arrows in different directions have different colors.

Additional setting:

You can more accurately adjust the indicator for the current market using the "Sharp" variable in the indicator settings. By changing it, you change the frequency and accuracy of the signal, the higher the value, the less frequent and more accurate the signal, and vice versa. Thus, you can easily determine the necessary settings for each instrument and make market entries even more effective.

Indicator parameters:

Sharp
 -
 value of the variable that determines the signal accuracy
Alerts
 -
 enable the alert system when signals appear
AlertMessage
 -
 alert about the signal in the window
SoundMessage
 -
 sound message
EmailMessage
 -
 a message about the signal to the mail specified in the terminal
PushMessage
 -
 PUSH message to mobile phone

The indicator can be used as a separate trading system or as an addition to an existing one.
On the screenshots below you can see examples of using the indicator on the chart.


Reviews 17
Wesam Mohd Salah Ta Abuhammad
118
Wesam Mohd Salah Ta Abuhammad 2023.10.15 17:08 
 

حقيقة مذهل جدا..اشكرك جدا على هذا المؤشر الفريد و المجاني

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.10.23 20:26 
 

Muy bueno De gran ayuda Gracias

Peter Pedro
78
Peter Pedro 2022.09.08 13:50 
 

Super indicator thank you thank you

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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:20 
 

całkiem dobry

JotaLouis
36
JotaLouis 2024.07.17 20:37 
 

Me parece muy bueno cuando hago las pruebas en los registros del último año en M15. Me gustaria que en el Diario además de aparecer la información que est´ña, tambien apareciese el valor al que sale. ¿Puedes hacerlo? ¿Lo usas combinado con algún otro inidicador o motor para disminuir las flechas erroneas?

Muchas gracias por tan buen trabajo

Shekhar
92
Shekhar 2024.02.25 10:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wesam Mohd Salah Ta Abuhammad
118
Wesam Mohd Salah Ta Abuhammad 2023.10.15 17:08 
 

حقيقة مذهل جدا..اشكرك جدا على هذا المؤشر الفريد و المجاني

igorisk
14
igorisk 2022.10.28 09:17 
 

wrong buy signals, disappointed

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.10.23 20:26 
 

Muy bueno De gran ayuda Gracias

Peter Pedro
78
Peter Pedro 2022.09.08 13:50 
 

Super indicator thank you thank you

RMSCH
224
RMSCH 2022.09.04 21:33 
 

Muito bom.

skyfold
44
skyfold 2022.09.01 17:41 
 

Nice indicator. But need another technical indicator to avoid false signals. Thans for sharing!

KATTY2010
196
KATTY2010 2022.07.10 23:10 
 

buena

Chouchou2A
123
Chouchou2A 2022.04.08 14:50 
 

Très bon indicateur qui se trompe rarement. Merci

Allex Sam
29
Allex Sam 2022.02.13 06:10 
 

Не плохое эквити для стрелочника в режиме реверса! Отличная работа! Иван, будет ли возможность взглянуть на исходник Вашего индикатора?

ell747
15
ell747 2022.01.17 21:21 
 

еще бы стрелки ближе к графику придвинуть

[Deleted] 2021.12.11 03:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

STEEVE NDONE
32
STEEVE NDONE 2021.11.02 13:43 
 

c'est vraiment Efficace, je l'utilise pour confirmer mes zones d'entrées, en 15Mn et H4 al ses paramètre par défaut sont a 20; mois je le met a 2. Merci pour cette générosité. comme tout autre indicateur ne jamais l'utiliser seul, tjrs avoir 3 ou plus pour confirmer.

Shingidzano Lesetedi
620
Shingidzano Lesetedi 2021.10.17 18:52 
 

Very accurate indicator

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.07.09 15:38 
 

GREAT WORK , ACCURATE , THANKS

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