TrendBox Indicator MT5

4.73

The indicator looks for consolidation (flat) in the market at a certain time, builds a box-channel and marks levels indented from it for a breakdawn. After crossing one of the levels, the indicator marks the zone for take profit and calculates the corresponding profit or loss in the direction of this entry on the panel. Thus, the indicator, adjusting to the market, finds a flat area of the market, with the beginning of a trend movement to enter it.

Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57466

Benefits:

  • a unique search system for consolidation (flat) by adjusting to the market;
  • does not redraw;
  • can be used on any timeframe and currency pair;
  • flexible settings for more accurate results;
  • a complete system of alerts from messages, mail to PUSH notifications.

Main parameters of the indicator:

TakeProfit
 -
 takeprofit level
Buffer
 -
 indent in points from the formed box-channel  
BarsAnalyze
 -
 number of analyzed bars
MaxDelta
 -
 maximum channel box size
StartHour
 -
 hour of the beginning of the analysis of the trade to set the box-channel
StopHour
 -
 trading analysis end hour
Alerts
 -
 enabling the alert system in case of level breakout
AlertMessage
 -
 breakdown alert
SoundMessage
 -
 sound message
EmailMessage
 -
 message about level breakdown to the mail specified in the terminal
PushMessage
 -
 PUSH message to mobile phone


All values in points are indicated in 4-digit format, 5-digit translation is carried out automatically.

The indicator can be used as a separate trading system, or as an addition to an existing one.
On the screenshots below you can see examples of using the indicator on the chart.

Reviews 17
Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:05 
 

best indicator

Kasim Ijelu
539
Kasim Ijelu 2025.02.18 12:47 
 

Fabulous Thank you, you are most appreciated

Mohamed Ismail saleh
18
Mohamed Ismail saleh 2025.01.10 16:20 
 

Thank you for the wonderful tool. It was tried on a trial account for petroleum and does not work on bitcoin and gold. We need some additions. It is the management of the capital and the risk rate manually. This makes us choose the right size for the capital and please pay attention to the experience on other currencies.

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TienDat68
26
TienDat68 2025.12.25 17:23 
 

không hoạt động

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:05 
 

best indicator

Kasim Ijelu
539
Kasim Ijelu 2025.02.18 12:47 
 

Fabulous Thank you, you are most appreciated

Mohamed Ismail saleh
18
Mohamed Ismail saleh 2025.01.10 16:20 
 

Thank you for the wonderful tool. It was tried on a trial account for petroleum and does not work on bitcoin and gold. We need some additions. It is the management of the capital and the risk rate manually. This makes us choose the right size for the capital and please pay attention to the experience on other currencies.

YAho33
146
YAho33 2024.11.26 15:10 
 

Muito bom, Bem assertivo combinado com Stochastico. Obrigado por compartilhar;

Trolleybus
18
Trolleybus 2024.11.25 20:14 
 

Подскажите, имеется ли исходный код? // Please advise if the source code is available?

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:01 
 

Отличный индикатор

Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.08.03 13:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2024.05.29 12:02 
 

Lo uso da poco, ma sembra accurato. Grazie

Fireblade954
41
Fireblade954 2024.02.27 10:06 
 

It works. I makes money

Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2023.06.16 10:06 
 

A useful addition to my strategy.Thank you very much for this product.

Evgeniy Zhdan
24922
Evgeniy Zhdan 2023.06.14 20:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.02 10:01 
 

Congratulation. Excellent idea! Thank you very much.

luckytrades
14
luckytrades 2023.03.06 19:36 
 

Great Indicator to trade with any strategy. I demo it on my live account and was a winner at all times. Thanks for your service.

raydot83
14
raydot83 2023.02.13 05:15 
 

Tx Mr. Ivan🙏

jushmk
14
jushmk 2022.12.02 11:37 
 

Excellent indicator!

avalos72 Ávalos
165
avalos72 Ávalos 2022.10.27 06:12 
 

Excellent indicator makes good Tickets.

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