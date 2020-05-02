Channel Moving Average

A fully automated Expert Advisor for making permanent profits in the Forex market with minimal risk.

Trading is based on building a channel using moving averages and analyzing the bars for the presence of setups for entry.

Please see all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller



Not used : grids, hedging, and other high-risk trading strategies, such as staying a drawdown by saving losing trades.



Each order is protected by a fixed stop loss.

The money management system is based on fixed volumes for entry, or on risk calculated from the stop loss for each open order.

Recommended trading conditions:

Minimum deposit:

-

$ 100

Type of account:

-

type of account: any, the adviser is not "broker-dependent", as don't use scalping.

Currency pair:

-

currency pair: in accordance with the optimized set, by default in the EURUSD adviser.

Timeframe:

-

timeframe: D1 (however, subject to optimization, the timeframe can be any).





All sets attached to the adviser are 99% optimized for the quality of quotes, real spread and slippage.

Sets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736486





The seeming simplicity of the settings in the osprey with a complex and proven algorithm makes this advisor the maximum and most effective tool for managing investments and trading in the forex market!





EA Parameters:

SetsEA

-

the name of the sets for the adviser

MoneyManagement

-

money management choice

Risk

-

percentage of risk from available funds calculated from StopLoss

Lot

-

fixed volume of open positions

Multiply - inclusion of an increase in volume after a losing order mLot -

volume increase ratio MaxLot -

maximum volume when Multiply is on MAPeriod

-

moving average indicator period for channel construction

TakeProfit

-

fixed take profit size in points*

StopLoss

-

fixed stop loss size in points*

CloseRevSignal

-

closing an order by a return signal

OpenAtOnce

-

opening an order in the same direction without waiting for a new bar

TrailingOrder

-

enable trailing orders

TrailStart

-

the number of points in the positive zone, after which the trailing stop starts*

TrailStep

-

trailing stop step*

MaxSpread

-

maximum spread for opening an order*

MagicNumber

-

unique number of opened orders

VisualMode

-

visual display of info panel, drawdown on the instrument and account

PanelColor

-

color info panel

TextColor

-

panel text color

LongLine

-

BUY color of the direction of opened orders

ShortLine

-

SELL color of the direction of opened orders



* -the given parameters are indicated in a 4-digit format, the EA will automatically translate into a 5-digit format.

.

: before using on real accounts, be sure to check the adviser and test



