Channel Moving Average

3.8

A fully automated Expert Advisor for making permanent profits in the Forex market with minimal risk.
Trading is based on building a channel using moving averages and analyzing the bars for the presence of setups for entry.

Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller

Not used: grids, hedging, and other high-risk trading strategies, such as staying a drawdown by saving losing trades.

Each order is protected by a fixed stop loss.

The money management system is based on fixed volumes for entry, or on risk calculated from the stop loss for each open order.

Recommended trading conditions:

Minimum deposit:
 -
 $ 100
Type of account:
 -
 type of account: any, the adviser is not "broker-dependent", as don't use scalping.
Currency pair:
 -
 currency pair: in accordance with the optimized set, by default in the EURUSD adviser.
Timeframe:
 -
 timeframe: D1 (however, subject to optimization, the timeframe can be any).


All sets attached to the adviser are 99% optimized for the quality of quotes, real spread and slippage.

Sets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736486


The seeming simplicity of the settings in the osprey with a complex and proven algorithm makes this advisor the maximum and most effective tool for managing investments and trading in the forex market!


EA Parameters:

SetsEA
 -
 the name of the sets for the adviser
MoneyManagement
 -
 money management choice
Risk
 -
 percentage of risk from available funds calculated from StopLoss
Lot
 -
 fixed volume of open positions
Multiply - inclusion of an increase in volume after a losing order
mLot -
volume increase ratio
MaxLot -
maximum volume when Multiply is on
MAPeriod
 -
 moving average indicator period for channel construction
TakeProfit
 -
 fixed take profit size in points*
StopLoss
 -
 fixed stop loss size in points*
CloseRevSignal
 -
 closing an order by a return signal
OpenAtOnce
 -
 opening an order in the same direction without waiting for a new bar
TrailingOrder
 -
 enable trailing orders
TrailStart
 -
 the number of points in the positive zone, after which the trailing stop starts*
TrailStep
 -
 trailing stop step*
MaxSpread
 -
 maximum spread for opening an order*
MagicNumber
 -
 unique number of opened orders
VisualMode
 -
 visual display of info panel, drawdown on the instrument and account
PanelColor
 -
 color info panel
TextColor
 -
 panel text color
LongLine
 -
 BUY color of the direction of opened orders
ShortLine
 -
 SELL color of the direction of opened orders
* -the given parameters are indicated in a 4-digit format, the EA will automatically translate into a 5-digit format.

Important: before using on real accounts, be sure to check the adviser and test.


Reviews 7
coffee 王
226
coffee 王 2024.01.05 06:13 
 

希望有黄金，原油版本，而且有新闻过滤，和节日日期过滤系统

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.05.18 07:13 
 

Nice EA. Will test further, thanks.

Bikerfrank
74
Bikerfrank 2021.12.21 20:14 
 

Gute Leistung im Tester. Auch nach 5 Tagen im Demo

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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

coffee 王
226
coffee 王 2024.01.05 06:13 
 

希望有黄金，原油版本，而且有新闻过滤，和节日日期过滤系统

Harry Davis
118
Harry Davis 2023.11.21 20:09 
 

Been running for two days, done nothing... removing it!

fxpat
540
fxpat 2022.11.07 20:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.05.18 07:13 
 

Nice EA. Will test further, thanks.

Bikerfrank
74
Bikerfrank 2021.12.21 20:14 
 

Gute Leistung im Tester. Auch nach 5 Tagen im Demo

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 17:20 
 

GOOD JOB.

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