Channel Moving Average
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 June 2020
A fully automated Expert Advisor for making permanent profits in the Forex market with minimal risk.
Trading is based on building a channel using moving averages and analyzing the bars for the presence of setups for entry.
Please see all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller
Not used: grids, hedging, and other high-risk trading strategies, such as staying a drawdown by saving losing trades.
Each order is protected by a fixed stop loss.
The money management system is based on fixed volumes for entry, or on risk calculated from the stop loss for each open order.
Recommended trading conditions:
|Minimum deposit:
|-
|$ 100
|Type of account:
|-
|type of account: any, the adviser is not "broker-dependent", as don't use scalping.
|Currency pair:
|-
|currency pair: in accordance with the optimized set, by default in the EURUSD adviser.
|Timeframe:
|-
|timeframe: D1 (however, subject to optimization, the timeframe can be any).
All sets attached to the adviser are 99% optimized for the quality of quotes, real spread and slippage.
Sets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736486
The seeming simplicity of the settings in the osprey with a complex and proven algorithm makes this advisor the maximum and most effective tool for managing investments and trading in the forex market!
EA Parameters:
|SetsEA
|-
|the name of the sets for the adviser
|MoneyManagement
|-
|money management choice
|Risk
|-
|percentage of risk from available funds calculated from StopLoss
|Lot
|-
|fixed volume of open positions
|Multiply
|-
|inclusion of an increase in volume after a losing order
|mLot
|-
|volume increase ratio
|MaxLot
|-
|maximum volume when Multiply is on
|MAPeriod
|-
|moving average indicator period for channel construction
|TakeProfit
|-
|fixed take profit size in points*
|StopLoss
|-
|fixed stop loss size in points*
|CloseRevSignal
|-
|closing an order by a return signal
|OpenAtOnce
|-
|opening an order in the same direction without waiting for a new bar
|TrailingOrder
|-
|enable trailing orders
|TrailStart
|-
|the number of points in the positive zone, after which the trailing stop starts*
|TrailStep
|-
|trailing stop step*
|MaxSpread
|-
|maximum spread for opening an order*
|MagicNumber
|-
|unique number of opened orders
|VisualMode
|-
|visual display of info panel, drawdown on the instrument and account
|PanelColor
|-
|color info panel
|TextColor
|-
|panel text color
|LongLine
|-
|BUY color of the direction of opened orders
|ShortLine
|-
|SELL color of the direction of opened orders
Important: before using on real accounts, be sure to check the adviser and test.
希望有黄金，原油版本，而且有新闻过滤，和节日日期过滤系统