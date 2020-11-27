Arrowhead

4.4

Indicator determines the direction of price movement, calculates the possibility of entering the market using an internal formula and displays a breakout entry signal. Indicator signals appear both at the beginning of trend movements and in the opposite direction, which allows you to open and close orders as efficiently as possible in any of the market conditions.

Version for МТ5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58980

Benefits:

  • a unique signal calculation formula;
  • high signal accuracy;
  • does not redraw, does not lag, does not recalculated at the time of testing and real work;
  • easily adjusted settings for the current market using one "Sharp" variable;
  • can be used on any TF (by default - H1);
  • suitable for any type of trading from pipsing and scalping to conservative long-term trading;
  • a complete system of alerts from messages, mail to PUSH notifications.

Rules for evaluating entries by indicator:

  •  the appearance of an arrow icon under the bar - a buy signal;
  •  the appearance of an arrow icon above the bar - a sell signal;
  •  arrows in different directions have different colors.

Additional setting:

You can more accurately adjust the indicator for the current market using the "Sharp" variable in the indicator settings. By changing it, you change the frequency and accuracy of the signal, the higher the value, the less frequent and more accurate the signal, and vice versa. Thus, you can easily determine the necessary settings for each instrument and make market entries even more effective.

Indicator parameters:

Sharp
 -
 value of the variable that determines the signal accuracy
Alerts
 -
 enable the alert system when signals appear
AlertMessage
 -
 alert about the signal in the window
SoundMessage
 -
 sound message
EmailMessage
 -
 a message about the signal to the mail specified in the terminal
PushMessage
 -
 PUSH message to mobile phone

The indicator can be used as a separate trading system or as an addition to an existing one.
On the screenshots below you can see examples of using the indicator on the chart.


Reviews 8
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 00:09 
 

It helps point out price movements

Guan Shao Zong
214
Guan Shao Zong 2021.09.25 03:39 
 

好东西！感谢分享！期待更多更优秀创作！

JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.24 17:35 
 

👌

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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 16:27 
 

still testing

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 00:09 
 

It helps point out price movements

JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.24 17:35 
 

👌

Guan Shao Zong
214
Guan Shao Zong 2021.09.25 03:39 
 

好东西！感谢分享！期待更多更优秀创作！

Ali Raeed
52
Ali Raeed 2021.09.06 17:37 
 

super cool thanks man can u update a new version ?

Arhyel Mshelia
480
Arhyel Mshelia 2021.09.01 22:12 
 

Very good indicator when you play around with the settings better than many paid indicators out there

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.08.03 23:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MAKARIOS YACOUBIAN
17
MAKARIOS YACOUBIAN 2021.07.07 08:49 
 

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