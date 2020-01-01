RSI Signalz BASIC

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING)





Fully Automated EA for marking good entry points for Longs and Shorts.





Default settings are to...

LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 40 THEN when the RSI crosses below 30 RSI it will mark to CLOSE LONGS FOR LOSSES. If RSI for longs crosses above 60 it will mark to CLOSE FOR PROFITS.

SHORTS - are to sell when RSI crosses above 60 THEN when the RSI crosses above 70 RSI it will mark to CLOSE SHORTS FOR LOSSES. If RSI for shorts crosses below 50 it will mark to CLOSE FOR PROFITS.









*USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR



