RSI Signalz BASIC

RSI Signalz BASIC

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(IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING) 


Fully Automated EA for marking good entry points for Longs and Shorts.


Default settings are to...

LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 40 THEN when the RSI crosses below 30 RSI it will mark to CLOSE LONGS FOR LOSSES. If RSI for longs crosses above 60 it will mark to CLOSE FOR PROFITS 

SHORTS - are to sell when RSI crosses above 60 THEN when the RSI crosses above 70 RSI it will mark to CLOSE SHORTS FOR LOSSES. If RSI for shorts crosses below 50 it will mark to CLOSE FOR PROFITS.



*USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR


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Experts
Fully Automated And ready just follow the instructions below to see it work right. Enjoy!  MINIMUM ACCOUNT SIZE - $500 RECCOMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE - $1000 For EurUSD Trade On 15M Candle For IG broker  Another broker it works on is OANDA but I run mine on IG Comes ready as is all you need to do is make sure the above is correct and then run it on EUR USD (15M) Goes off of equity in the account I have worked on this EA on and off and now I think it has enough data and backtesting to give to you al
FREE
Statistics OSD
Gabriel Beaird
Utilities
STATISTICS OSD Statistics OSD  (On Screen Display) Is very Helpful and easy to use. Download Today! ENJOY! :) On Screen Display  -Currency -Current Price -Initial Deposit -Equity -Profit -Max Drawdown -Longs(Current) -Shorts(Current) *Very useful in configuring EA's or Strategies, because you can visually see when its having a lot of shorts or longs. Then you can go back and tweak accordingly. 
FREE
Icecold Trading OSD
Gabriel Beaird
Utilities
Icecold Trading OSD (On Screen Display) Is very Helpful and easy to use. Try Demo out today! On Screen Display  -Start Balance -Equity -Profit -Max Drawdown -Gross Loss -Longs count -Shorts count -Current Trades -Total Trades *Know that in the Total Trades, Consecutive Wins & Consecutive Loss columns , those are ALL of the trades your account has done. It does not show 0 when loaded if you have completed trades already in Account History... Just note. To RESET just change Account history perio
FREE
RSI Signalz
Gabriel Beaird
Utilities
RSI Signalz  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW FREE FOR EVERYONE! TUNABLE IN THE INPUT SETTINGS - ENJOY :) (IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING)  Fully Automated EA for marking good en
FREE
Bravo Runner
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Cryptocurrency -  XRPUSD/BTCUSD Candle Time -  5m for best results Leverage -  1:5 This strategy uses RSI, CCI and a few other indicators when they meet certain levels. *BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO* DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019   CURRENCY: XRPUSD   CANDLE TIME:  5M Bars in test 137239 Ticks modelled 5913780 Modelling quality 90.00%                                                                            Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 3000.00 Spread 85 Total net profit 1362781.92 Gross
Smooth Sailing Profits
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Cryptocurrency - XRPUSD/BTCUSD Candle Time - 5 m Leverage - 1 : 5 Account Minimum Recommended - $ 3000 This strategy uses Martingale, RSI, CCI and a few others for entry points. *BACKTESTING MATCHES lIVE DEMO* DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019    CURRENCY: XRPUSD  CANDLE TIME: 5 M Bars in test 137239 Ticks modelled 5913780 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 3000.00 Spread 95 Total net profit 5297867.03 Gross profit 5736213.23 Gross loss -438346.19 Profit factor 13.09 Expecte
Icecold MA
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
CRYPTOCURRENCY: XRPUSD (TUNED)--- Can work for other currencies  but needs tuning CANDLE TIME: 5M For best results BROKER:  http://Hugosway.com LEVERAGE: 1:50 ICECOLD MA works off of Moving averages when they cross. It uses Trailing stop(Trails profits) and has a very tight stop loss . Very simple BUT effective EA * BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO  RECOMMENDED DEPOSIT: $2000 * REMEMBER TO EITHER HAVE A VPS OR CONTINUE TO RUN ON COMPUTER 24/7*
NOVA EurUsd EA
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
TRADING PAIR: EUR/USD CANDLE TIME: 5M  BROKER: IG https://www.ig.com LEVERAGE: 1:200 NOVA EurUsd EA uses RSI , CCI , Stop Loss and it locks profits and sustains little drawdown by trailing its profits.   Bars in test     262084 Ticks modelled   75562166 Modelling quality       90.00 % Mismatched charts errors         4 Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread  Current ( 6 ) Total net profit         3417.50 Gross profit     33101.90 Gross loss      - 29684.40 Profit factor   1.12 Expected payoff 0.64 A
BlackBox Beast
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
BLACKBOX BEAST provides the investment market a highly sophisticated, proprietary, Black-Box trading software system and infrastructure that is fully automated, algorithmic, non-subjective input, that maximizes the application and use of AI (Artificial Intelligence), that is non-directional that makes money simultaneously regardless whether the market is going up or down, and that is revolutionary in its ability to make profits in the market in that it is a “3-dimensional” trading philosophy (m
Alpha Runner BOSS
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 This strategy uses RSI, CCI, Moving Average, and does not buy right away when the indicators are triggered. It waits for candle to cross bollinger bands & also puts in a pip offset to get most profitable trade from indicators when they meet certain levels. *BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO* DATE:  01/01/2020 - 04/22/2020   CURRENCY:  EUR/USD   CANDLE TIME:  5M Bars in test 24481 Ticks modelled 5260685
Rsi Trend Finder
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygibWOftQ7c  <---- CHECK OUT HOW IT TRADES VISUALLY HERE Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  1m for best results(works on multiple timeframes) Recomended Broker -  IG(works on most) Leverage -  1:200 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS AS WELL AS COLOR OF WORDS AND NUMBERS Default settings are to... LONGS   - are to buy when RSI cr
RSI Trend Finder Equity Lots Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
https://youtu.be/ADcQEW7EcMI    <---- CHECK OUT HOW IT TRADES VISUALLY HERE https://youtu.be/n1ttzCVz9j4 <---- CHECK OUT HOW BACKTEST DID HERE Currency -  Eur/Usd(Can work on others but might need tuning) Candle Time -  5m for best results(works on multiple timeframes) Recomended Broker -  IG(works on most) Leverage -  1:200 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS &
Highs And Lows Candles
Gabriel Beaird
Utilities
On Screen Display that shows highest highs and lowest lows on chart. Very helpful with manually trading.  DEFAULT SETTINGS (INPUTS) Highest high candle -10 meaning it goes back 10 candles on the timeframe you are on, to get the highest high point of that candle.  Lowest low candle - 10 meaning it goes back 10 candles on the timeframe you are on, to get the lowest low point of that candle. Colors- you can change the colors of the lines. IT THEN TRACES THE LINE SO IT MAKES IT EASIER TO SEE WHATS
FREE
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
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