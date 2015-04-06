Rsi Trend Finder
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygibWOftQ7c <---- CHECK OUT HOW IT TRADES VISUALLY HERE
Currency - Eur/Usd
Candle Time - 1m for best results(works on multiple timeframes)
Recomended Broker - IG(works on most)
Leverage - 1:200
Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want.
-RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS AS WELL AS COLOR OF WORDS AND NUMBERS
Default settings are to...
LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 15. If RSI for longs crosses above 70 it will mark CLOSED FOR PROFITS.
SHORTS - are to sell when RSI crosses above 75. If RSI for shorts crosses below 20 it will mark CLOSED FOR PROFITS.
-USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR
-BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO
2018 - MAY 16, 2020
Bars in test 883327 Ticks modelled 37848227 Modelling quality 25.00% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread 6 Total net profit 5832.10 Gross profit 41200.70 Gross loss -35368.60 Profit factor 1.16 Expected payoff 2.22 Absolute drawdown 828.80 Maximal drawdown 1169.30 (8.67%) Relative drawdown 10.17% (1038.40) Total trades 2632 Short positions (won %) 2278 (64.09%) Long positions (won %) 354 (66.95%) Profit trades (% of total) 1697 (64.48%) Loss trades (% of total) 935 (35.52%) Largest profit trade 382.80 loss trade -314.40 Average profit trade 24.28 loss trade -37.83 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 16 (783.10) consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-240.80) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 783.10 (16) consecutive loss (count of losses) -446.80 (2) Average consecutive wins 3 consecutive losses 2