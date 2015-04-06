Rsi Trend Finder

Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want.

-RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS AS WELL AS COLOR OF WORDS AND NUMBERS





Default settings are to...

LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 15. If RSI for longs crosses above 70 it will mark CLOSED FOR PROFITS.

SHORTS - are to sell when RSI crosses above 75. If RSI for shorts crosses below 20 it will mark CLOSED FOR PROFITS.









-USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR

-BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO