Highs And Lows Candles





On Screen Display that shows highest highs and lowest lows on chart. Very helpful with manually trading.





DEFAULT SETTINGS (INPUTS)

Highest high candle -10 meaning it goes back 10 candles on the timeframe you are on, to get the highest high point of that candle.

Lowest low candle - 10 meaning it goes back 10 candles on the timeframe you are on, to get the lowest low point of that candle.

Colors- you can change the colors of the lines.

IT THEN TRACES THE LINE SO IT MAKES IT EASIER TO SEE WHATS GOING ON.