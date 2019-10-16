Smooth Sailing Profits

Cryptocurrency - XRPUSD/BTCUSD Candle Time - 5 m Leverage - 1 : 5 Account Minimum Recommended - $ 3000 This strategy uses Martingale, RSI, CCI and a few others for entry points. *BACKTESTING MATCHES lIVE DEMO* DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019 CURRENCY: XRPUSD CANDLE TIME: 5 M Bars in test 137239 Ticks modelled 5913780 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 3000.00 Spread 95 Total net profit 5297867.03 Gross profit 5736213.23 Gross loss -438346.19 Profit factor 13.09 Expected payoff 10.78 Absolute drawdown 133.45 Maximal drawdown 2575.25 (5.33%) Relative drawdown 7.28% (781.25) Total trades 491448 Short positions (won %) 62688 (95.88%) Long positions (won %) 428760 (80.96%) Profit trades (% of total) 407250 (82.87%) Loss trades (% of total) 84198 (17.13%) Largest profit trade 89.85 loss trade -83.78 Average profit trade 14.09 loss trade -5.21 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 1317 (5627.12) consecutive losses (loss in money) 90 (-364.50) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 34366.02 (927) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1002.00 (24) Average consecutive wins 25 consecutive losses 5 This EA is easy to learn and use. You don't need any experience to operate. Just invest in the purchase of this EA and then sit back, relax and simply watch this Trading Robot do its magic. This EA will make money continuously while you sleep at night. Unlike us humans, the SSP EA doesn't go off of emotions. SSP is instantly available at unbelievable price for the results it provides. Price will soon go up! VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended OR keep your computer on 24 / 7 ! Current Features: Martingale ( for recovery) Rsi Cci Trailing stoploss(Trails profits) Bollinger Bands Few others... IMPORTANT: MAKE SURE TO ALWAYS TEST AT THE CORRECT SPREAD... IF NOT WILL PROVIDE UNACCURATE RESULTS FRIENDLY REMINDER: Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! Better safe than sorry right? You must be comfortable with MT4 if you are going to use this EA. Recommended to give 1 to 2 weeks on demo account tor ensure you

This EA is easy to learn and use. You don't need any experience to operate. Just invest in the purchase of this EA and then sit back, relax and simply watch this Trading Robot do its magic. This EA will make money continuously while you sleep at night.

Unlike us humans, the SSP EA doesn't go off of emotions. SSP is instantly available at unbelievable price for the results it provides. Price will soon go up!

VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended OR keep your computer on 24/7!

Current Features: Martingale (for recovery) Rsi Cci Trailing stoploss(Trails profits)

Bollinger Bands

Few others...

IMPORTANT: MAKE SURE TO ALWAYS TEST AT THE CORRECT SPREAD... IF NOT WILL PROVIDE UNACCURATE RESULTS

FRIENDLY REMINDER: Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! Better safe than sorry right?

You must be comfortable with MT4 if you are going to use this EA. Recommended to give 1 to 2 weeks on demo account to ensure you are comfortable.



