Smooth Sailing Profits

Cryptocurrency - XRPUSD/BTCUSD

Candle Time - 5m 

Leverage - 1:5

Account Minimum Recommended - $3000

This strategy uses Martingale, RSI, CCI and a few others for entry points.

*BACKTESTING MATCHES lIVE DEMO*


DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019   CURRENCY: XRPUSD  CANDLE TIME: 5M

Bars in test	137239
Ticks modelled	5913780
Modelling quality	90.00%
Mismatched charts errors	0
Initial deposit	3000.00
Spread	95
Total net profit	5297867.03
Gross profit	5736213.23
Gross loss	-438346.19
Profit factor	13.09
Expected payoff	10.78
Absolute drawdown	133.45
Maximal drawdown	2575.25 (5.33%)
Relative drawdown	7.28% (781.25)
Total trades	491448
Short positions (won %)	62688 (95.88%)
Long positions (won %)	428760 (80.96%)
Profit trades (% of total)	407250 (82.87%)
Loss trades (% of total)	84198 (17.13%)
	Largest
profit trade	89.85
loss trade	-83.78
	Average
profit trade	14.09
loss trade	-5.21
	Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)	1317 (5627.12)
consecutive losses (loss in money)	90 (-364.50)
	Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)	34366.02 (927)
consecutive loss (count of losses)	-1002.00 (24)
	Average
consecutive wins	25
consecutive losses	5





Nicola Alemani
817
Nicola Alemani 2021.12.03 00:48 
 

non comprate questo Expert Advisor! Non Funziona avrete solo perdite in pochi minuti

Reply to review