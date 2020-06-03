RSI Trend Finder Equity Lots Hedge
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 June 2020
- Activations: 5
https://youtu.be/ADcQEW7EcMI <---- CHECK OUT HOW IT TRADES VISUALLY HERE
https://youtu.be/n1ttzCVz9j4 <---- CHECK OUT HOW BACKTEST DID HERE
Currency - Eur/Usd(Can work on others but might need tuning)
Candle Time - 5m for best results(works on multiple timeframes)
Recomended Broker - IG(works on most)
Leverage - 1:200
Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want.
-RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES.
Default settings are to...
*When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Short goes below 20 pips it will hit Take-Profit.
LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 15. If RSI for longs crosses above 70 it will mark Longs (RSI Close).
*When a SHORTS trade is put on it puts in a Long at the same time. If the Long goes below 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Long goes above 20 pips it will hit Take-Profit.
*IMPORTANT*
*THE VOLUME LOT SIZE IS IN PERCENT OF EQUITY - By default it is set for longs at 100% and shorts at 500%
-USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR
-BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO
Bars in test 177921 Ticks modelled 37449323 Modelling quality n/a Mismatched charts errors 113 Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread 6 Total net profit 7411.08 Gross profit 44397.61 Gross loss -36986.53 Profit factor 1.20 Expected payoff 5.79 Absolute drawdown 1106.94 Maximal drawdown 1431.67 (9.68%) Relative drawdown 11.42% (1146.16) Total trades 1280 Short positions (won %) 640 (53.59%) Long positions (won %) 640 (46.09%) Profit trades (% of total) 638 (49.84%) Loss trades (% of total) 642 (50.16%) Largest profit trade 752.70 loss trade -182.00 Average profit trade 69.59 loss trade -57.61 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 9 (276.60) consecutive losses (loss in money) 7 (-320.05) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 752.70 (1) consecutive loss (count of losses) -488.84 (6) Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2