RSI Trend Finder Equity Lots Hedge

https://youtu.be/ADcQEW7EcMI  <---- CHECK OUT HOW IT TRADES VISUALLY HERE

https://youtu.be/n1ttzCVz9j4 <---- CHECK OUT HOW BACKTEST DID HERE

Currency - Eur/Usd(Can work on others but might need tuning)

Candle Time - 5m for best results(works on multiple timeframes)

Recomended Broker - IG(works on most)

Leverage - 1:200

Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want.

-RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES.


Default settings are to...

*When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Short goes below 20 pips it will hit Take-Profit.

LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 15. If RSI for longs crosses above 70 it will mark Longs (RSI Close) 


*When a SHORTS trade is put on it puts in a Long at the same time. If the Long goes below 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Long goes above 20 pips it will hit Take-Profit.

SHORTS - are to sell when RSI crosses above 75. If RSI for shorts crosses below 20 it will mark Shorts (RSI Close).


*IMPORTANT*

*THE VOLUME LOT SIZE IS IN PERCENT OF EQUITY - By default it is set for longs at 100% and shorts at 500%


-USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR

-BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO

Bars in test    177921
Ticks modelled  37449323
Modelling quality       n/a
Mismatched charts errors        113
Initial deposit 10000.00
Spread  6
Total net profit        7411.08
Gross profit    44397.61
Gross loss      -36986.53
Profit factor   1.20
Expected payoff 5.79
Absolute drawdown       1106.94
Maximal drawdown        1431.67 (9.68%)
Relative drawdown       11.42% (1146.16)
Total trades    1280
Short positions (won %) 640 (53.59%)
Long positions (won %)  640 (46.09%)
Profit trades (% of total)      638 (49.84%)
Loss trades (% of total)        642 (50.16%)
        Largest
profit trade    752.70
loss trade      -182.00
        Average
profit trade    69.59
loss trade      -57.61
        Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)      9 (276.60)
consecutive losses (loss in money)      7 (-320.05)
        Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)      752.70 (1)
consecutive loss (count of losses)      -488.84 (6)
        Average
consecutive wins        2
consecutive losses      2













































































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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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