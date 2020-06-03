RSI Trend Finder Equity Lots Hedge

Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want.

-RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES.





Default settings are to...

*When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Short goes below 20 pips it will hit Take-Profit.

LONGS - are to buy when RSI crosses below 15. If RSI for longs crosses above 70 it will mark Longs (RSI Close).





*When a SHORTS trade is put on it puts in a Long at the same time. If the Long goes below 20 pips it will hit Stop-loss. If the Long goes above 20 pips it will hit Take-Profit.

SHORTS - are to sell when RSI crosses above 75. If RSI for shorts crosses below 20 it will mark Shorts (RSI Close).





*IMPORTANT*



*THE VOLUME LOT SIZE IS IN PERCENT OF EQUITY - By default it is set for longs at 100% and shorts at 500%





-USE AS A EXPERT ADVISOR

-BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO