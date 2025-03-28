TP Splitter MT4

TP Splitter MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your take-profit strategy by automatically placing copy trades with multiple TP levels. It ensures a structured exit plan while maximizing profits and managing risk efficiently.

Unlike standard trade copiers, TP Splitter MT4 only executes copy orders when the entry price is more favorable than the master order. It places sell orders at a higher price and buy orders at a lower price. With built-in order management, real-time notifications, and FIFO-based partial closing, this EA enhances trading efficiency.

Automatic Take-Profit Splitting

  • Set up to three TP levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) for structured trade exits.

  • Enables controlled risk management with partial exits at different TP points.

    Real-Time Monitoring & Notifications

    • Displays on-screen alerts and push notifications when TP levels are reached or orders are closed.

    Flexible & Customizable Settings

    • Adjustable TP and SL distances for personalized risk management.

    • Configurable delay timer to prevent overtrading.

    • Enable or disable notifications as needed.

    User-Friendly & Lightweight

    • Minimal impact on MT4 performance.

    • Simple input settings, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

    Parameters Guide

    Take Profit & Order Management

    • Lot Size – Defines the lot size of copy orders.

    • MasterMagicNumber – Magic Number of the Master Order (0 for manual orders). Allows copying trades from other EAs.

    • TP1Distance, TP2Distance, TP3Distance – Set TP levels (distance in points from the Master Order entry price).

    • MaxNewOrder – Maximum number of copy orders per Master Order.

    • BreakevenTrigger – Choose when to trigger breakeven:

      • 0 = When the Master Order Closes

      • 1 = When TP1 is Hit

      • 2 = When TP2 is Hit

    • BETriggerClose – Number of copy orders to close when breakeven is triggered.

    Trailing Stop & Delay

    • DelaySeconds – Delay (in seconds) before placing new orders to prevent overtrading.

    • TrailingStopStart – Distance (in points) from the entry price before the trailing stop is activated.

    • TrailingStopDistance – Fixed distance (in points) between the price and the trailing stop loss.

    • TrailingStopStep – Minimum price movement (in points) before the trailing stop is adjusted.

    Notifications & Display

    • EnableNotifications – Toggle push notifications for TP hits and order closures.

    • ShowDashboard – Enable or disable the on-screen dashboard.

    Optimize your take-profit strategy with structured exits, real-time monitoring, and seamless order management.

    If you find this EA helpful, consider exploring my other products.


    Filter:
    xXTommyXx
    14
    xXTommyXx 2025.03.30 02:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dwi Nur Prasetyo
    453
    Reply from developer Dwi Nur Prasetyo 2025.03.30 22:39
    Thank you for your review, please consider trying the pro version if you like this product
    Reply to review