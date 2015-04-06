Alpha Runner BOSS

Currency - Eur/Usd

Candle Time - 5m for best results

Recomended Broker - IG

Leverage - 1:200

This strategy uses RSI, CCI, Moving Average, and does not buy right away when the indicators are triggered. It waits for candle to cross bollinger bands & also puts in a pip offset to get most profitable trade from indicators when they meet certain levels.

*BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO*

DATE: 01/01/2020 - 04/22/2020 CURRENCY: EUR/USD CANDLE TIME: 5M

Bars in test 24481

Ticks modelled 5260685

Modelling quality 90.00%

Mismatched charts errors 4

Initial deposit 10000.00

Spread 10

Total net profit 4766.54

Gross profit 6279.18

Gross loss -1512.64

Profit factor 4.15

Expected payoff 5.51

Absolute drawdown 381.88

Maximal drawdown 786.66 (6.29%)

Relative drawdown 7.47% (776.66)

Total trades 865

Short positions (won %) 347 (90.20%)

Long positions (won %) 518 (76.64%)

Profit trades (% of total) 710 (82.08%)

Loss trades (% of total) 155 (17.92%)

Largest

profit trade 41.02

loss trade -103.20

Average

profit trade 8.84

loss trade -9.76

Maximum

consecutive wins (profit in money) 91 (1161.56)

consecutive losses (loss in money) 18 (-16.24)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count of wins) 1161.56 (91)

consecutive loss (count of losses) -448.00 (8)

Average

consecutive wins 25

consecutive losses 6





This EA is easy to learn and use. You don't need any experience to operate. Just invest in the purchase of this EA and then sit back, relax and simply watch this Trading Robot do its magic. This EA will make money continuously while you sleep at night.





Unlike us humans, the Bravo Runner EA doesn't go off of emotions. Bravo Runner is instantly available at unbelievable price for the results it provides.













VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended OR keep your computer on 24/7!













Current Features:



*RSI *CCI

*Moving Average *Bollinger Bands *Trailing Stoploss (Trails and secures profits)

*Pip Offset



IMPORTANT: MAKE SURE TO ALWAYS TEST AT THE CORRECT SPREAD... IF NOT WILL PROVIDE INACCURATE RESULTS













FRIENDLY REMINDER: Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! Better safe than sorry right?









Please test EA in Demo account BEFORE Live account to see and understand how every thing works.You must be comfortable with MT4 if you are going to use this EA.