Alpha Runner BOSS
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Currency - Eur/Usd
Candle Time - 5m for best results
Recomended Broker - IG
Leverage - 1:200
This strategy uses RSI, CCI, Moving Average, and does not buy right away when the indicators are triggered. It waits for candle to cross bollinger bands & also puts in a pip offset to get most profitable trade from indicators when they meet certain levels.
*BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO*
DATE: 01/01/2020 - 04/22/2020 CURRENCY: EUR/USD CANDLE TIME: 5M
Bars in test 24481
Ticks modelled 5260685
Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 4
Initial deposit 10000.00
Spread 10
Total net profit 4766.54
Gross profit 6279.18
Gross loss -1512.64
Profit factor 4.15
Expected payoff 5.51
Absolute drawdown 381.88
Maximal drawdown 786.66 (6.29%)
Relative drawdown 7.47% (776.66)
Total trades 865
Short positions (won %) 347 (90.20%)
Long positions (won %) 518 (76.64%)
Profit trades (% of total) 710 (82.08%)
Loss trades (% of total) 155 (17.92%)
Largest
profit trade 41.02
loss trade -103.20
Average
profit trade 8.84
loss trade -9.76
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money) 91 (1161.56)
consecutive losses (loss in money) 18 (-16.24)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins) 1161.56 (91)
consecutive loss (count of losses) -448.00 (8)
Average
consecutive wins 25
consecutive losses 6
This EA is easy to learn and use. You don't need any experience to operate. Just invest in the purchase of this EA and then sit back, relax and simply watch this Trading Robot do its magic. This EA will make money continuously while you sleep at night.
*RSI
*CCI
*Moving Average
*Bollinger Bands
*Trailing Stoploss (Trails and secures profits)
IMPORTANT: MAKE SURE TO ALWAYS TEST AT THE CORRECT SPREAD... IF NOT WILL PROVIDE INACCURATE RESULTS