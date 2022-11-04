Mini Assistant
- Utilities
- Yuriy Vins
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 November 2022
Mini Assistant is a small training tool in the strategy tester. A minimal set of buttons provides ease of use. There are no external parameters; they are simply not needed here. All you need is right on the screen. Before opening a position, in the special input windows, specify the required volume, as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. To close a position, select it by ticket in the lower window. The program was written quickly, and also does not have a special uniqueness, so I post it in the public domain.