Opening Price
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 July 2020
For those Price Action traders who love to trade strong Price points, like today's Opening Price (or even yesterday's Price), here is an indicator to ease the identification of those values, drawn directly on your chart! Opening Price will automatically draw a line showing you this point for you, AND, if you like any OPENing price in the past, not just today's price.
A must-have in your Price Action toolbox!
SETTINGS
- How many past days do you want to be drawn?
- Do you want to draw the current day's Opening Price?
- Show feedback messages on the EXPERTS tab? (to debug in case of problems)
- Prefix name to be used on the lines drawn
- Lines Color
- Lines style
- Lines width
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
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