For those Price Action traders who love to trade strong Price points, like today's Opening Price (or even yesterday's Price), here is an indicator to ease the identification of those values, drawn directly on your chart! Opening Price will automatically draw a line showing you this point for you, AND, if you like any OPENing price in the past, not just today's price.

A must-have in your Price Action toolbox!





SETTINGS



How many past days do you want to be drawn?

Do you want to draw the current day's Opening Price?

Show feedback messages on the EXPERTS tab? (to debug in case of problems)

Prefix name to be used on the lines drawn

Lines Color

Lines style

Lines width





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!

Live Long and Prosper!

;)



