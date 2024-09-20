Trade With Analyst data

Hello ,

Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics

Being unique is the best strategy

I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel

I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic

simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair

I share this file as your trading analysis

Contact me for Excel file

T.me/MaxlumFX


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5 (1)
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Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
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Maxlum System Correlation
Oky Agus Setiawan
Indicators
MAXLUM SYSTEM is a Trading System that uses anti-Margin Call without using SL with a positive correlation Hedging Strategy Simple example of BUY on EURUSD and SELL on GBPUSD at the same time This kind of trading will not occur as a Margin Call By calculating the GAP difference between the 2 pairs we can take advantage of the GAP This indicator will be more effective if you use Data Analysis download excel file on telegram Group Please join the Maxlum System Telegram group for details t.me/max
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