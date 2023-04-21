MM Trade Assist

The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and reach your financial goals with ease.


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"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
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The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
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Utilities
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Experts
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Rainbow Price Visualizer
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All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicators
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – Indicator Description Take your trading to the next level with PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – the ultimate multi-timeframe support and resistance tool. This powerful indicator plots High, Low, Open, and Close levels from multiple standard and custom timeframes, helping traders identify key market zones with precision. Unlike ordinary indicators, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels lets you see levels from: Yearly, 6-Month, 4-Month, 3-Month, 2-Month Monthly, We
Grid Exposure Dashboard
R Adhita Rachmadi Putra
Indicators
Grid and averaging traders can see every individual order in the terminal, but rarely get a clear picture of the basket as a whole — the real average price, how much room is left before the next layer, or what happens to margin and exposure if the position keeps building. Grid Exposure Dashboard reads your open positions and turns them into a live basket picture, for BUY and SELL baskets independently. What it shows, per basket: Layer count, total volume, volume-weighted average price The price
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Tin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Tin indicator is designed to visually display the current trend in the market. One of the key aspects of foreign exchange market analysis is to determine the trend, which is the sustainable direction of price movement. To do this, the Tin indicator uses algorithms that smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall trend. A trend can be either upward (bullish) or downward (bearish). Typically, a trend persists for a long time before abruptly changing dir
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
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Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
SimSim Expert Assistant
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
"SimSim Expert Assistant" утилита для сопровождению сделок трейдера в терминале МТ4. Утилита бесплатная, пользуйтесь. Кроме того, утилита открывает сделки по сигналам индикаторов SimSim Trading (через глобальные). Параметр индикатора "Signal shaping for SimSim Expert Assistan" указывает на это. Как работать с утилитой. Expert Assistant работает в терминале МТ4 и устанавливается в папку Expert, в утилите нет ни одного параметра при старте. Все параметры находятся в списке глобальных переменных
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Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
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FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
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Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
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JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
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Utilities
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Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
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Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Utilities
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
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Utilities
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Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
Trade With Analyst data
Oky Agus Setiawan
Utilities
Hello , Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics Being unique is the best strategy I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair I share this file as your trading analysis Contact me for Excel file T.me/MaxlumFX
Copiador MT4
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilities
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que únicamente permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace! ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más! Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS: Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta en un broker
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
Magic calculation analyzer
Xiao Lin Zhu
Utilities
Magic Point Calculation System Support, resistance, target position... Use scientific calculations to help your trades Find the corresponding and low points Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points Enter the high and low points and calculate Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc. Pre-order and wait for the result Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of ext
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
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InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
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4.69 (65)
Utilities
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Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
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Chart Chimes MT5
Money Mint LLC
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Introducing the Chart Chimes - the MT4/MT5 indicator that makes trading a symphony of sound! Tired of staring at charts all day? Need a little pick-me-up to keep your spirits high while trading? Well, Chart Chimes has got you covered! With Chart Chimes, every time you hit that button, you'll hear a fun sound that will bring a smile to your face and a skip to your step. Imagine trading with the sound of a triumphant trumpet or a gentle harp in the background - it's like having your own personal
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Chart Chimes
Money Mint LLC
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Introducing the Chart Chimes - the MT4/MT5 indicator that makes trading a symphony of sound! Tired of staring at charts all day? Need a little pick-me-up to keep your spirits high while trading? Well, Chart Chimes has got you covered! With Chart Chimes, every time you hit that button, you'll hear a fun sound that will bring a smile to your face and a skip to your step. Imagine trading with the sound of a triumphant trumpet or a gentle harp in the background - it's like having your own personal
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