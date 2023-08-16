Porsaj Scalper

Note:

After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'.

Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection!


Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping

Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-paced world of currency trading.

Scalping, a trading strategy renowned for its quick and frequent trades, demands split-second decision-making and a keen eye for spotting profitable opportunities. Porsaj Scalper has been meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of scalpers, providing a comprehensive solution that ensures you stay ahead of the curve.

Key Features:

  1. Expertly Curated Scalping Positions: Porsaj Scalper doesn't just provide you with positions; it delivers high-quality, carefully curated positions optimized for scalping success. Say goodbye to endless hours of sifting through data – our utility does the heavy lifting for you.

  2. Timely Alerts for Precision Trading: Imagine receiving real-time alerts for prime scalping opportunities directly to your MetaTrader 4 platform. With Porsaj Scalper, you won't miss a beat, allowing you to make informed decisions swiftly and confidently.

  3. Tailored for Your Trading Style: Whether you're a seasoned scalper or just starting out, Porsaj Scalper adapts to your expertise level. Customize your settings to match your preferences and trading objectives, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

  4. Comprehensive Analysis Made Simple: While Porsaj Scalper provides excellent positions, it also emphasizes the importance of sound analysis. Each trade should be approached with a comprehensive understanding of economic news and market trends. Our utility encourages responsible trading practices by considering all aspects before execution.

  5. Trading Responsibly: As with any trading endeavor, it's essential to recognize that success comes with diligence and a degree of risk. Porsaj Scalper empowers you with tools, insights, and opportunities, but ultimately, your trading decisions rest in your hands.

Discover the Future of Scalping:

The forex market is dynamic and ever-evolving, making the need for innovative tools like Porsaj Scalper all the more critical. Embrace the power of precision scalping and unlock the potential for consistent profitability.

Experience Porsaj Scalper firsthand and embark on a journey that promises enhanced scalping capabilities, timely alerts, and a comprehensive understanding of the market. It's time to redefine your trading experience and elevate your scalping game with Porsaj Scalper – the MetaTrader 4 utility that has scalpers talking.

Disclaimer: Porsaj Scalper serves as a tool to aid your scalping endeavors. While it provides valuable insights, remember that all trading involves risk, and thorough analysis is essential. We encourage responsible trading and disclaim any trading liability.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to revolutionize your scalping strategy. Embrace the future of forex trading with Porsaj Scalper today.


Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Order and Risk Management MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time. Has the following functions: 1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels; 2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels; 3
Mr Beas cci indicator alerts
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Utilities
CCI Alerts Crosser by Mr. Beast Descripción: El "CCI Alerts Crosser by Mr. Beast" es un avanzado indicador técnico diseñado para MetaTrader 4 (MT4) que utiliza el Commodity Channel Index (CCI) para generar señales de compra y venta. Este indicador es ideal tanto para traders novatos como para traders experimentados que buscan una herramienta confiable para mejorar sus decisiones de trading. Características principales: Señales de Compra/Venta: El indicador genera alertas claras de compra y venta
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
