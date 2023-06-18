Porsaj Signal

We offer:

- Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ...

- We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history


Note:

After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'.

Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection!


More explanation:

Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to help them make informed decisions in the financial markets. These signals provide indications or suggestions about the potential direction of price movements for specific currency pairs in the Forex market or cryptocurrencies in the crypto market. Traders can use these signals as a source of information to assist them in making trading decisions.

Here are some key points about forex and crypto signals:

  1. Signal Providers: Signal providers are individuals or companies that specialize in analyzing market data, identifying trading opportunities, and generating trading signals. They may use various technical indicators, fundamental analysis, or a combination of both to identify potential entry and exit points in the market.

  2. Types of Signals: Signals can be broadly categorized as either buy/sell signals or market analysis signals. Buy/sell signals indicate when to enter or exit a trade, while market analysis signals provide general market insights, trend analysis, or updates on specific assets.

  3. Signal Delivery: Signals are typically delivered through various means, including email, SMS, mobile apps, social media channels, or specialized signal platforms. Traders can choose the delivery method that best suits their preferences and trading style.

  4. Accuracy and Reliability: The accuracy and reliability of signals can vary depending on the signal provider and their methodology. It's essential to choose reputable signal providers with a track record of delivering consistent and reliable signals. However, it's important to note that no signal can guarantee 100% accuracy, as market conditions can change rapidly.

  5. Risk Management: While signals can provide valuable information, it's crucial for traders to incorporate proper risk management strategies. Traders should consider factors like stop-loss orders, position sizing, and risk-reward ratios to manage their risk exposure effectively.

  6. Signal Validation: It's advisable to validate signals with your own analysis and research before making trading decisions. This helps ensure that signals align with your trading strategy and risk tolerance.

  7. Costs: Signal providers may charge subscription fees or offer different pricing plans for accessing their signals. It's important to evaluate the cost of signals in relation to the potential benefits and your trading budget.

Remember that trading in forex and crypto markets involves inherent risks, and signals should be considered as one tool among many in your trading toolbox. It's essential to develop a comprehensive trading strategy, conduct thorough analysis, and practice proper risk management to improve your chances of success.




















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Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
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Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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