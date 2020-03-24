Mega Shot Signal
- Indicators
- Yaroslav Varankin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This tool is designed for binary options. The accuracy of this tool is more to 75%. Opening transactions is worth 1 candle. To increase profitability, you can use 4-knee martingale management.
it is worth opening a buy deal when a signal appears in the form of a blue arrow
it is worth opening a buy deal when a red arrow appears
It is recommended to trade on timeframes from m1 to m15
highest accuracy on time frames m1 and m5
Excellent indicator for auto trading using martingale. Highly recommended!