Ticks Size

This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings.

The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to.

This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in points.

The in real time uses only the ticks that arrive in real time, the history data are not analyzed.

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The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
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Ticks Count
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of ticks which increased the price, and the number of ticks that decreased the price. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price and the strength of the movement. Set the time interval for calculation, expressed in the number of bars. The in real time uses only the ticks that arrive in real time, the history data are not analyzed.
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