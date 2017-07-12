Ticks Size

This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings.

The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to.

This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in points.

The in real time uses only the ticks that arrive in real time, the history data are not analyzed.