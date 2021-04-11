PZ Macd TDI

4.4

This indicator implements the logic behind Traders Dynamic Index to the classic MACD Indicator. It helps to find powerful trende changes and ignore meaningless ones. It is simply the classic MACD indicator plotted with volatility bands on top designed with the sole purpose of being able to ignore trend changes that do not follow an over-extension or over-contraction of the market. The indicator alerts on trend changes after the volatility bands have been breached and implements alerts of all kinds.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

The components of the indicator are the following:

  • The blue line is the main line
  • The red line is the signal line
  • The oscillator is the OSMA to see the trend more clearly
  • The bands are relative oversold and overbought levels

    For position trading

    • Long if macd changes to uptrend after the main line breaches the lower band
    • Short if macd changes to downtrend after the main line breaches the upper band
    • Confirm optional using the zero level of the oscillator

      For scalping

      • Long if the macd trend is bullish and the main line does not breach the upper band
      • Shortif the macd trend is bearish and the main line does not breach the lower band

      For momentum trading

      • Long if the macd changes to uptrend above the upper band but below the zero level
      • Short if the macd changes to downtrend below the upper band but above the zero level

        Optionally, you can use higher timeframes to discard or confirm trades and get better timing.

        Input Parameters

        • Fast MA Period: MACD fast EMA period
        • Slow MA Period MACD slow EMA period
        • Signal MA Period: MACD signal EMA period
        • BB Period: Averaging period used to calculate the deviation bands
        • BB Deviations: Deviations used for the deviation bands.
        • Max History Bars: Maximum amount of past bars in the chart to evaluate
        • Custom alert: Custom alert text for this instance of the indicator
        • Display alerts: Enable or disable visual alerts
        • Mail alerts: Enable or disable email alerts
        • Push alerts: Enable or disable push alerts
        • Sound alerts: Enable or disable sound alerts
        • Sound file: Sound to play on alert

        Author

        Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

        Reviews 5
        Fernando Alonso
        1055
        Fernando Alonso 2022.03.26 20:26 
         

        Good indicator, makes trading much easier. Thanks

        Artialberta
        730
        Artialberta 2022.02.19 18:28 
         

        Superbe Indicateur, précis et très flexible, utilisable dans toutes les unités de temps. Merci de la suisse

        abrmoran
        70
        abrmoran 2021.10.27 22:55 
         

        excelente, se usa con cuidado en time frame altos es mejor.

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        Trader mql5
        1325
        Trader mql5 2023.06.30 08:23 
         

        The functionality of the indicator is great, and wouldn't want to change anything in the functioning if it is free! However, the fact that one can't change the default colors or put the histogram as a background on the chart, even with free indicators makes it super-irritating and not usable for many schemes as an add-on. It deserves a 5-star... but just can't use it without the basics of custom colors.

        RavenRektGaming
        32
        RavenRektGaming 2022.05.17 22:05 
         

        Pretty good indicator but the signals are delayed. Would be nice to have the option for candle shift. Put to 1 3 12 bb 10. Its gold

        Fernando Alonso
        1055
        Fernando Alonso 2022.03.26 20:26 
         

        Good indicator, makes trading much easier. Thanks

        Artialberta
        730
        Artialberta 2022.02.19 18:28 
         

        Superbe Indicateur, précis et très flexible, utilisable dans toutes les unités de temps. Merci de la suisse

        abrmoran
        70
        abrmoran 2021.10.27 22:55 
         

        excelente, se usa con cuidado en time frame altos es mejor.

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