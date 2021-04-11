PZ Macd TDI

This indicator implements the logic behind Traders Dynamic Index to the classic MACD Indicator. It helps to find powerful trende changes and ignore meaningless ones. It is simply the classic MACD indicator plotted with volatility bands on top designed with the sole purpose of being able to ignore trend changes that do not follow an over-extension or over-contraction of the market. The indicator alerts on trend changes after the volatility bands have been breached and implements alerts of all kinds.

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The components of the indicator are the following: The blue line is the main line

is the main line The red line is the signal line

is the signal line The oscillator is the OSMA to see the trend more clearly



The bands are relative oversold and overbought levels

For position trading

Long if macd changes to uptrend after the main line breaches the lower band



Short if macd changes to downtrend after the main line breaches the upper band



Confirm optional using the zero level of the oscillator



For scalping



Long if the macd trend is bullish and the main line does not breach the upper band



Shortif the macd trend is bearish and the main line does not breach the lower band

For momentum trading

Long if the macd changes to uptrend above the upper band but below the zero level



Short if the macd changes to downtrend below the upper band but above the zero level

Optionally, you can use higher timeframes to discard or confirm trades and get better timing.

Input Parameters



Fast MA Period: MACD fast EMA period



Slow MA Period MACD slow EMA period



Signal MA Period: MACD signal EMA period



BB Period: Averaging period used to calculate the deviation bands

BB Deviations: Deviations used for the deviation bands.

Max History Bars: Maximum amount of past bars in the chart to evaluate

Custom alert: Custom alert text for this instance of the indicator



Display alerts: Enable or disable visual alerts



Mail alerts: Enable or disable email alerts



Push alerts: Enable or disable push alerts



Sound alerts: Enable or disable sound alerts



Sound file: Sound to play on alert