Austin Bat Indicator
- Indicators
-
Augustine KamatuI specialize in mql4 programming with interest in algo trading
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 30 July 2024
- Activations: 20
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator:
The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility.
Key Features:
1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination.
2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and moving average methods.
3. Advanced Smoothing: Implements a complex smoothing algorithm that adapts to market volatility.
4. Noise Reduction: Incorporates a noise reduction filter for price data.
5. Custom Moving Average Types: Utilizes various moving average calculations, including exotic types like Adxvma, Ahrens, and Alexander moving averages.
6. Heiken Ashi Price: Uses Heiken Ashi price calculation methods for enhanced trend detection.
7. Non-Linear Regression: Utilizes non-linear regression techniques for improved accuracy.
8. Adaptive Volatility Calculations: Adjusts smoothing parameters based on market volatility.
9. Performance Optimization: Includes optimizations such as bar processing limits and pre-calculation of values.
Visual Output:
- Displays two main color-coded histogram-style outputs (lime and red) and two additional gray lines on the main chart window.
Mathematical Components:
- Incorporates Gaussian elimination and advanced statistical methods.
Trend Determination:
- Uptrend: When the fast MA (buffer1) is above the slow MA (buffer2).
- Downtrend: When the fast MA is below the slow MA.
This indicator is designed for experienced traders who understand complex technical analysis methods and require a highly customizable trend-following tool that adapts to various market conditions.
Recommended settings:
Chart: M1
Smooth1Period=1
Smooth2Period=1000
Note: The Austin Bat serves as a robust guiding tool, but traders should be cognizant of the inherent risks of forex trading and employ comprehensive research and strategies.