Austin Bat Indicator

Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator:


The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility.


Key Features:

1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination.

2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and moving average methods.

3. Advanced Smoothing: Implements a complex smoothing algorithm that adapts to market volatility.

4. Noise Reduction: Incorporates a noise reduction filter for price data.

5. Custom Moving Average Types: Utilizes various moving average calculations, including exotic types like Adxvma, Ahrens, and Alexander moving averages.

6. Heiken Ashi Price: Uses Heiken Ashi price calculation methods for enhanced trend detection.

7. Non-Linear Regression: Utilizes non-linear regression techniques for improved accuracy.

8. Adaptive Volatility Calculations: Adjusts smoothing parameters based on market volatility.

9. Performance Optimization: Includes optimizations such as bar processing limits and pre-calculation of values.


Visual Output:

- Displays two main color-coded histogram-style outputs (lime and red) and two additional gray lines on the main chart window.


Mathematical Components:

- Incorporates Gaussian elimination and advanced statistical methods.


Trend Determination:

- Uptrend: When the fast MA (buffer1) is above the slow MA (buffer2).

- Downtrend: When the fast MA is below the slow MA.


This indicator is designed for experienced traders who understand complex technical analysis methods and require a highly customizable trend-following tool that adapts to various market conditions.


Recommended settings: 

Chart: M1

Smooth1Period=1

Smooth2Period=1000

Note: The Austin Bat serves as a robust guiding tool, but traders should be cognizant of the inherent risks of forex trading and employ comprehensive research and strategies.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
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