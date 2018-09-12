THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND and I am your guide.

Allow me to shed light to your surroundings in the darkness of trading.

This indicator will give you the direction you need to trade with the trend.

It does not require any specific settings, optimisation or curb fitting.

No restrictions on symbols or time frames. It will work on metatrader 4 for any market and on all time frames.

Does NOT repaint once candle closes.

The Trend Qualifier is a great tool. It also helps to reduce the clutter on your charts and show you what you need to see - DIRECTION







