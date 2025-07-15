True Trend Lines for MT4

This is a true trend lines indicator for MT4/MT5.
This indicator draw real trend lines.

Usually the trend line is drawn as a solid line.
The next trend line that is likely to be valid is drawn as a dotted line.
The most recent invalidated trend line is drawn as a dashed line.
Three-touch lines is drawn as a bright colors.

If the starting point of the trend line is new, the blue line is displayed(call shortline),
if it is old, the gold line is displayed(call longline).
The number of bars bordering the new and old can be specified by a parameter.

 Short Period                                  Specify umber of bars drawn in blue.default 520 and calculate 2080 bars.
                                                     If the starting point is older than this number of bars,

                                                     line is painted in gold.
                                                     If the bar count is less than 2080,
                                                     it is automatically recalculated to 1/4 of the bar count.
 Refresh Interval Seconds                 Specify drawing refresh interval seconds.default 60 seconds.
 Normal TrendLine Color                   Specify shortline line color.default RoyalBlue.
 Long TrendLine Color                      Specify longline line color.default DarkGoldenrod.
 THree Touch Error Pips                   Judges a three-touch within specified PIPS.default 5pips.
 Three Touch TrendLine Color           Specify Three-touch shortline Color.default SkyBlue.
 Three Touch Long TrendLine Color    Three-touch longline Color.default Gold.

It is very high performance and lightweight.

