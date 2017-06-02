Vortex Trend Indicator

4.33

Developed by Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman, the Vortex Indicator consists of two oscillators that capture positive and negative trend movement. In creating this indicator, Botes and Seipman drew on the work of Welles Wilder and Viktor Schauberger, who is considered the father of implosion technology. Despite a rather involved formula, the indicator is quite straightforward to understand and easy to interpret.

  • A bullish signal triggers when the positive trend indicator (VI+ green line) crosses down up the negative trend indicator (VI- red line) or a key level. It's recommended to open a BUY STOP order on High level of the bar.
  • A bearish signal triggers when the negative trend indicator (VI- red line) crosses down up the positive trend indicator (VI+ green line) or a key level. It's recommended to open a SELL STOP order on Low level of the bar.

The Vortex Indicator is either above or below these levels, which means it always has a clear bullish or bearish bias. Better performance on H4 and D1 timeframes.


Parameters

  • period: default is 14.
  • VI_Plus: color for positive trend line (VI+).
  • VI_Minus: color for negative trend line (VI-).
Reviews 7
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.03.30 09:24 
 

USING AT H1-H4 AFTER CHANGED THE PERIOD FROM 14 TO 28 , GOOD TOOL . THANK YOU

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.14 15:09 
 

Good tools, Thank you for share.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Banks Day Levels
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This indicator calculates and draws bank levels from a minimum of three days to a maximum of ten days. It is very useful to trade the breakout or the pullback and when the price levels break the highest or lowest level, indicating an imminent explosion of volatility. Best use with Pips Average Range indicator. Parameters settings numbers_of_day - from 3 to 10 (better use on 10 days). levels_High_color - set color for High levels. levels_Low_color - set color for Low levels.
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
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This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
Major pairs pips average radar
Francesco Petralla
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This indicator provides useful information for quantitative analysis. It compares the 28 pairs' pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. When in the last three days the pips value is low and the value of today's pips is below, we are in the presence of a volatility compression that will explode soon. The "Range Today" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the rang
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar
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5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
Narrow Range 4 and 7 28 Pairs on all timeframes
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4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator detects Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and Inside Bar Narrow Range 7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on all timeframes.  "Inside Bar Narrow Range 4"  is an inside bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Inside Bar Narrow Range 7" an inside bar with the narrowest range  out of the last 7 bars. Hence, IBNR4 and better IBNR7 are an objective criterion for identifying  decreased range and volatility. Once we find an IBNR4 or an IBNR7 pattern, we aim to trade the breakout
Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
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Indicators
This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes. Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes The patterns found are: For Bearish: Bearish Abandoned Baby; Bearish Engulfing; Bearish Harami; Bear Kicker; Dark Cloud Cover; Evening Doji Star; Evening Star; Shooting Star; Three Black Crows; Three Inside Down; Three Outside Down; For Bullish: Bullish Abandoned Baby; Bullish Engulfing; Bullish Ha
Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and 7 CFDs on all TF
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This ALL IN ONE indicator detects Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and Inside Bar Narrow Range 7 two powerful patterns on 17 CFD on all timeframes.  "Inside Bar Narrow Range 4"  is an inside bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Inside Bar Narrow Range 7" an inside bar with the narrowest range  out of the last 7 bars. Hence, IBNR4 and better IBNR7 are an objective criterion for identifying  decreased range and volatility. Once we find an IBNR4 or an IBNR7 pattern, we aim to trade the
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar MT5
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
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Ron Devito
147
Ron Devito 2021.02.13 14:48 
 

It takes a long time for this indicator to load on the chart, but once it's there, the Vortex will accurately indicate trend and strength. Generally you enter on a Vortex indication of 1.10 or higher and exit when it tops out or starts to hook down. It would be nice if this Vortex indicator had a levels setting so lines could pass through the 1.10 and .9 levels.

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.03.30 09:24 
 

USING AT H1-H4 AFTER CHANGED THE PERIOD FROM 14 TO 28 , GOOD TOOL . THANK YOU

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.11.10 22:19 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2019.01.27 12:43 
 

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Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.03 16:30 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.14 15:09 
 

Good tools, Thank you for share.

AirOne1
1344
AirOne1 2018.08.16 05:13 
 

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