Austin Bands

Introducing Austin Bands—an innovative indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Bollinger Bands.

Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average), an upper band (calculated by adding a specified number of standard deviations to the middle band), and a lower band (calculated by subtracting a specified number of standard deviations from the middle band). Bollinger Bands are used to measure volatility and identify potential overbought or oversold conditions in the market.

Austin Bands takes the insightful signals of Bollinger Bands and enhances them by applying moving averages. By smoothing out the Bollinger Bands, Austin Bands offer traders a clearer and more reliable indication of market trends and potential entry and exit points. This advanced indicator empowers traders to make more informed trading decisions and navigate the forex market with confidence and precision.

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Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Yen Scalp Master is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-frequency trading, specializing in JPY currency pairs with low spreads. It is optimized for scalping, offering traders a robust tool to capitalize on small price movements within short timeframes. With built-in features like dynamic trailing stops, risk management, and a Martingale strategy, this EA is customizable to fit both aggressive and conservative trading styles. Key Features: Scalping Strategy Optimization: Currency Pa
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Indicators
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
TrendSurfer Collection
Augustine Kamatu
3.67 (3)
Experts
Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor. TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series. Her
FREE
Quantum Forex Trading System
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ ---This system requires you to install  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104637  for trading signals to be generated. Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, where uncertainty is the only certainty, what if you had a tool that seamlessly combined the best trading strategies into one efficient system? Enter the Quantum Forex Trading System — a harmonious blend
FREE
The HedgeFund Experiment
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
The HedgeFund Experiment This is a basic version of the professional version; The HedgeFund Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85241 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to includ
FREE
Austin Trend Oscillator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at estimating reversal points especially on high time frames. It does not repaint and is based on a combination of moving averages computed using custom functions. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing
FREE
Divergences of Indicators
Augustine Kamatu
3 (2)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator finds the entry points based on divergences of common indicators and does not repaint . The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing the Indicator can be applied to any trading strategy to generate consistent profits. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the com
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
MACD Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing MACD Jurik—an advanced indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by integrating custom moving averages based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, MACD. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversa
FREE
Force Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Force Jurik—a powerful indicator designed to enhance trading insights by combining custom moving averages based on Jurik with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Force Index. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and smoothness, making them ideal for analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a reliable method of identifying trends and filtering out market noise, ultimately providing clearer signals for decision-making. The Force Index, a popular Me
FREE
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
DeMarker Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Demarker Jurik—an innovative indicator poised to revolutionize your forex trading strategy. This indicator combines the precision of custom moving averages based on the Demarker indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Demarker. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, filtering out noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends a
FREE
Momentum Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
FREE
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing CCI Jurik—a dynamic indicator designed to elevate your forex trading experience by integrating custom moving averages based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, CCI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a smoother representation of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. The Commodi
FREE
Austin Custom RSI
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Austin RSI—an innovative indicator designed to elevate your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It oscillates between 0 and 100 and is used to identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. Traders often use RSI to gauge the strength of price movements and anticipate potential trend reversals. Austi
FREE
RSI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing RSI Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to revolutionize your forex trading strategy by combining custom moving averages based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals.
FREE
Currency Strength EA
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the currency strength. It will look for quick exits where the trend changes. All exits are purposely designed to be with some profit at most times. The EA has in built margin protection to manage risk and exposure. Recommended leverage is 500 and above and minimum capital of $500. The lower the sprea
Austin Trend Scanner
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification. The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Austin Bat Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator: The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility. Key Features: 1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination. 2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and m
Austin Trend Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Reversal Indicator: Your Key to Identifying Profitable Market Reversals. The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 tool designed to provide traders with reliable signals for trend reversals. Powered by advanced techniques and algorithms, this non-repainting indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in pinpointing potential turning points in the market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator provides non-r
Trend Detection System
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Detection System: Your Key to Unveiling Market Trends with Precision. The Trend Detection System is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to equip traders with the tools needed to identify and ride market trends effectively. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this innovative indicator offers unparalleled flexibility and accuracy in trend analysis. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Detection System allows users to
Tear Drop Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Tear Drop Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Tear Drop Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating the forex market. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Tear Drop Indicator harnesses the power of customized Moving Averages, providing traders
Filtered Trend
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Filtered Trend: Your Reliable Companion in Forex Trading. Filtered Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that revolutionizes trend identification and entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders a simple yet effective tool for navigating the complexities of currency trading. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: Filtered Trend leverages customized Moving Averages to provide traders wit
Trend Confirmation Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Confirmation Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Trend Confirmation Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool meticulously designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating currency trading with precision and confidence. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Co
The HedgeFund Manager
Augustine Kamatu
3.5 (2)
Experts
The HedgeFund Manager This is a professional version of the free version; The HedgeFund Experiment  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85240 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to include
Austin Market Levels
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
The forex market, like nature, moves in cycles — oscillating between peaks and troughs, bullish runs and bearish retreats. But what if you had a compass to chart these cycles and anticipate every turn?   Austin Market Levels   Indicator is crafted to be that compass, designed meticulously to decode market cycles and pinpoint profit opportunities.  --- Mastering Market Cycles The secret to consistent forex trading success often lies in understanding the underlying patterns.   Austin Market Le
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