Swing Trade Concept MT4
- Indicators
- Burak Baltaci
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 10
SWING TRADE CONCEPT
WHAT IS IT FOR?
An MT4 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
1. Trend Tracking
Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks.
2. Signal Generation
Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle)
Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle)
3. Fibonacci Targets
Automatically draws 7 levels:
SL: Stop Loss
Entry: Entry point
TP 1-2-3-4: Take profit targets
CP: Close position
All levels are shown with dotted lines, with the price written next to them.
WHAT DOES IT DO?
Automatic Signals: BUY/SELL boxes and arrows
Fibonacci Levels: Automatic calculation of TP1-TP4
ATR-Based: Works consistently on all pairs (FOREX, Gold, Crypto)
Clean Look: Grid closes automatically, leaves space on the right
Zoom Friendly: Signal boxes remain fixed size
HOW TO USE?
Green BUY → Open a long position, follow TP levels
Red SELL → Open a short position, follow TP levels
Place a stop loss at the SL level
Take profits gradually at TP levels
Settings:
ATR Period: 14 (default)
ATR Multiplier: 12.0 (default)
Fibonacci Lookback: 100 candles
No need to change other settings from default
TIP
Works best on M15 and higher timeframes
Strong in trending markets, use with caution in ranges
Always practice risk management
Test it on a demo account, start with small lots in live trading
