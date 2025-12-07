Swing Trade Concept MT4

SWING TRADE CONCEPT

 WHAT IS IT FOR?

An MT4 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.


 HOW DOES IT WORK?

1. Trend Tracking

Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks.


2. Signal Generation


Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle)

Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle)

3. Fibonacci Targets

Automatically draws 7 levels:


SL: Stop Loss

Entry: Entry point

TP 1-2-3-4: Take profit targets

CP: Close position

All levels are shown with dotted lines, with the price written next to them.


 WHAT DOES IT DO?

 Automatic Signals: BUY/SELL boxes and arrows

 Fibonacci Levels: Automatic calculation of TP1-TP4

 ATR-Based: Works consistently on all pairs (FOREX, Gold, Crypto)

 Clean Look: Grid closes automatically, leaves space on the right

 Zoom Friendly: Signal boxes remain fixed size


 HOW TO USE?

Green BUY → Open a long position, follow TP levels

Red SELL → Open a short position, follow TP levels

Place a stop loss at the SL level

Take profits gradually at TP levels

Settings:


ATR Period: 14 (default)

ATR Multiplier: 12.0 (default)

Fibonacci Lookback: 100 candles

No need to change other settings from default

 TIP


Works best on M15 and higher timeframes

Strong in trending markets, use with caution in ranges

Always practice risk management

Test it on a demo account, start with small lots in live trading


Reply to review