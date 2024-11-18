Multi Chart Opener Script x IoTraders

A script to open and Close charts of multiple pairs instantly with custom template


$30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45


Features:

Chart Opener: Open chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously
Template Opener: Load any User specified template (.tpl) to the opened chart(s)
Chart Closer: Close chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously


Disclaimer:

  • Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading tool.
  • Risk Planner EA shown in the pictures below is sold separately here

Other useful tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/iotradersforex/seller


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A tool to notify  You via MT4 Mobile App messages, Telegram, and Email when price reach certain Horizontal Line that You place This Line Alarm tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Try it out on demo account for free: Download Demo Features: Line(s) Notification : Place Horizontal Line(s) and be notified when the Price reach them OHLC Line Magnet : Make the   horizontal lines more attr
Backtest Assistant x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilities
Simplify backtesting by automatically calculate trade outcomes (Profit or Loss) and estimated swap cost based on user-provided open, stop loss, and take profit prices, while also write the data into CSV file and capture before-and-after chart pictures automatically This Backtest Assistant tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Try Free Trial Version Here:   Download Free Trial Features:
History Capturer and Writer x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilities
A tool for logging personal and downloaded MQL5 trade history data  between specified date range into a CSV file and capturing open trade and close trade chart pictures This History Capturer and Writer tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30  for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $30 Try Free Trial Version Here:   Download Free Trial Features: Trade History Chart Screenshot : Capture the opening and closing charts for each hist
Risk Planner MT5 x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilities
A Trading Assistant EA that can   place order   at user's desired open, stop loss, and take profit prices with automatically calculated   lot size   based on user's  risk per trade $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Try  it out on demo account for free:  Download Demo Features: Smart Place Order : Automatically determine the Type of Order (Market/Stop/Limit/StopLimit & Buy/Sell) to be placed based on Open, and Stop Loss Price input, then execute it immediately Risk Manager : Set
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