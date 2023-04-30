Daily Open Close Price Levels

This indicator displays the open and closing price for the selected number of days.

Easily identify market open and close Gaps.

Select the Day icon to show the open and closing price line.

Select the Time icon to show the open and closing hours.

Indices and stocks are not a 24hour market as shown on MT5 charts, they open and close at specific times.

Marketplace

Time Zone

Trading Hours

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

EDT

9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nasdaq Stock Market

EDT

9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

London Stock Exchange

BST

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CEST

9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) SAST 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

AEDT

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Daily Direction indicator

Set the time of the exchange you want to trade.

Open and Closing times are based on your broker platform.

Shows the direction of the price gap between.

Open to Close price.



Close to Open price.

Shows the price level.

Show the open and closing times.

Set the opening and closing time of the market, or the desired trading time.



























