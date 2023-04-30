Daily Open Close Price Levels

This indicator displays the open and closing price for the selected number of days.

Easily identify market open and close Gaps.

Select the Day icon to show the open and closing price line.

Select the Time icon to show the open and closing hours.

Indices and stocks are not a 24hour market as shown on MT5 charts, they open and close at specific times.

Marketplace
Time Zone
Trading Hours
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
EDT
9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Nasdaq Stock Market
EDT
9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
London Stock Exchange
BST
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
CEST
9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) SAST 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
AEDT
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Daily Direction indicator 

  • Set the time of the exchange you want to trade.
    • Open and Closing times are based on your broker platform.
  • Shows the direction of the price gap between.
    • Open to Close price.
    • Close to Open price.
  • Shows the price level.
  • Show the open and closing times.
  • Set the opening and closing time of the market, or the desired trading time.








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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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The EA is based on price crossing the High or Low of a Moving Average. Advance Fractal profit taking method. Advance stop management option based on explosive candles (Big Candles). Loss recovery system making recovery of losses easier.  Configured the EA to match your trading style. Scalping, Swing Trading or Trend Trading. Three custom trailing stop options. Explosive candle stop management with partial closure. Advance fractal partial close profit taking  Two indicator filters Time filter wit
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Trade and Account Information Panel The Trade Info Panel allows you to easily see the status of you trading by pair and account. Minimise the panel by clicking on it to reduce the display area. Easily Identify loosing pairs/ instruments traded by the change of header colour. The HEADER change colour should the months losses exceed the months gains. Displayed information: General Account information Account Leverage Spread Bar Time remaining Account Balance  Account Equity Margin Free Margin Acc
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Johannes Schoeman
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Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
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Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Chart Loading Script
Johannes Schoeman
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Run the script with your selected timeframe and template to apply it to all the symbols available in your Market Watch window. Select the symbols you wish to trade from your Market Watch window. Run the script on any one chart with your selected time frame and template. Press "OK" and all your selected symbols will load with the selected timeframe and template.
SlingShot and Pinch Strategy MT4
Johannes Schoeman
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Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot   configuration. Slow Sling Shot   configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example   of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline leve
SlingShot and Pinch Strategy
Johannes Schoeman
Indicators
Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot configuration. Slow Sling Shot configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50)
Multi Range Breakout
Johannes Schoeman
Experts
Trade multiple time range breakouts. This EA offers up to 5 different time range zones all individually customizable. Bracket one candle or a whole range of candles. Enable all five ranges or just one. Each range have individual stop loss, break even or take profit options. Select the number of historical breakout zones to display on the chart. Each breakout zone indicates the number of pips in the range. Customise each range label in the EA, this will be displayed in the comments section of th
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