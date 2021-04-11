TouchDrawLineOpen

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This EA is an auxiliary trading tool.

The first time you touch the line of the hand animation, it will automatically open an order and enter the market. It supports 3 lines: 1. Trend line 2. Horizontal line 3. Channel line. When trying it out, please change the description field to "1", After one touch, the line will become invalid and turn white.

Please see the picture for the tutorial！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！











Order management functions: 1. Adding positions against the trend 2. Adding positions following the trend 3. Moving stop loss 4. Moving stop profit 5. Close all orders during special time periods.

Users can flexibly set parameters according to their own needs. The following is an introduction to all parameters.





extern string TouchTrendLineTrade = "------Open an order when touch the lines-----";