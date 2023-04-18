SlingShot and Pinch Strategy MT4

4

Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy

Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market.

Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking.

Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line. 


Input Parameters

  • Fast Sling Shot configuration.
  • Slow Sling Shot configuration.
  • Dual Sling Shot configuration.
  • Price line configuration.
  • Trigger zones or levels.

Example of Sling Shot trade idea:

  • Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50) we look for selling opportunities.
  • Fast line, Slow line or both (Dual) indicate a pullback to the opposite extreme level, provided the price line remain below 50. 
  • Improve your results by trading in the direction of the prevailing trend.

 Example of Pinch trade idea:

  • All three bands pinch together at the set pinch level.
  • Mean reversion type trade idea.
  • Trade back to a 20 or 50 EMA for a scalp.

  • Use the pinch setting to take profit or partial close on your sling shot entries.
  • Use prior lows, highs as profit targets.


Reviews 1
N. Israel
46
N. Israel 2023.07.08 10:49 
 

Best strategy for detecting pullbacks in market !

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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The EA is based on price crossing the High or Low of a Moving Average. Advance Fractal profit taking method. Advance stop management option based on explosive candles (Big Candles). Loss recovery system making recovery of losses easier.  Configured the EA to match your trading style. Scalping, Swing Trading or Trend Trading. Three custom trailing stop options. Explosive candle stop management with partial closure. Advance fractal partial close profit taking  Two indicator filters Time filter wit
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Trade and Account Information Panel The Trade Info Panel allows you to easily see the status of you trading by pair and account. Minimise the panel by clicking on it to reduce the display area. Easily Identify loosing pairs/ instruments traded by the change of header colour. The HEADER change colour should the months losses exceed the months gains. Displayed information: General Account information Account Leverage Spread Bar Time remaining Account Balance  Account Equity Margin Free Margin Acc
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Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
Account Risk Analyser
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Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
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Run the script with your selected timeframe and template to apply it to all the symbols available in your Market Watch window. Select the symbols you wish to trade from your Market Watch window. Run the script on any one chart with your selected time frame and template. Press "OK" and all your selected symbols will load with the selected timeframe and template.
SlingShot and Pinch Strategy
Johannes Schoeman
Indicators
Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot configuration. Slow Sling Shot configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50)
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Johannes Schoeman
Indicators
This indicator displays the open and closing price for the selected number of days. Easily identify market open and close Gaps. Select the Day icon to show the open and closing price line. Select the Time icon to show the open and closing hours. Indices and stocks are not a 24hour market as shown on MT5 charts, they open and close at specific times. Marketplace Time Zone Trading Hours New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) EDT 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nasdaq Stock Market EDT 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Multi Range Breakout
Johannes Schoeman
Experts
Trade multiple time range breakouts. This EA offers up to 5 different time range zones all individually customizable. Bracket one candle or a whole range of candles. Enable all five ranges or just one. Each range have individual stop loss, break even or take profit options. Select the number of historical breakout zones to display on the chart. Each breakout zone indicates the number of pips in the range. Customise each range label in the EA, this will be displayed in the comments section of th
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N. Israel
46
N. Israel 2023.07.08 10:49 
 

Best strategy for detecting pullbacks in market !

Johannes Schoeman
1741
Reply from developer Johannes Schoeman 2023.07.08 10:52
Will add alert function
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